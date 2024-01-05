Arnold Barboza Jr. starts ‘new chapter in career’ against Xolisani Ndongeni

Arnold Barboza Jr. - Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

New promoter, new chapter in the pro career of Arnold Barboza, Jr.

Barboza, rated at No. 8 by The Ring at 140 pounds, will face Xolisani Ndongeni Saturday night at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 10-round bout will be part of the main Golden Boy Promotions card that will be headlined by the 12-round junior middleweight bout between unbeaten Vergil Ortiz, Jr. and Fredrick Lawson.

Both fights will stream live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

Saturday will mark the debut of Barboza (28-0, 10 knockouts) fighting under the Golden Boy Promotions banner after a long tenure with Top Rank. In his last bout on February 3, Barboza defeated former multi-division world titleholder Jose Pedraza by unanimous decision. In July, Barboza and Top Rank amicably split.

Four months later, in November, Golden Boy announced signing Barboza to a promotional deal.

Barboza is eager for a new start, but does not regret the path Top Rank carved out for him to become a legit junior welterweight contender.

“I’m approaching as a new chapter in my career on Saturday,” Barboza told The Ring Tuesday afternoon. “I’m starting fresh with Oscar (De La Hoya) and a new promotional company. I’m very excited.

“I have nothing bad to say about Top Rank. I was with them for eight years. They got me ranked (No. 1 by the WBO). Now is the time to move on to Golden Boy. After talking with Oscar, Bernard (Hopkins), and Eric (Gomez), I feel great about my decision and can’t wait to see what the future holds for me.”

The 32-year-old Barboza, who lives and trains in the Los Angeles area, is facing Ndongeni (31-3, 18 KOs) of Duncan Village, South Africa. Ndongeni is known for losing by decision to Devin Haney in January 2019 in a clash of unbeaten prospects.

In his last bout on July 8, the 33-year-old lost by unanimous decision to unbeaten prospect Ernesto ‘Tito’ Mercado, snapping a five-fight winning streak, all by knockout.

Barboza may be heavily favored to win, but is wary of overlooking past Ndongeni.

“I would like to make a statement, but I’m not going to force anything,” said Barboza, who is managed by Rick Mirigian. “We’re going to fight our fight and stick to the game plan. Ndongeni is tough and he’s coming to win. He’s coming to take what I have, but I’m prepared to go out there and come out victorious on Saturday night.

“I’m not looking past Ndongeni. After the fight, then I could look at all the possibilities out there. After January 6, then I can look at all the possible opponents out there.”

Since making his pro debut in June 2013, Barboza has had his father, Arnold, Sr., as his trainer. So far, both have debunked the theory that most father-son relationships in boxing do not work.

Even as there is the possibility of facing other upper-echelon fighters later this year, Barboza is content to stick with his father, as they have a solution that has worked thus far.

“When we are in the gym, he is my coach. Outside of the gym, he is my Dad,” Barboza told The Ring in a previous interview.

“It’s been a great ride having my Pops by my side. We’re both excited at what the future holds. We’re not finished yet.”

The junior welterweight division is loaded and one of the most-competitive in boxing. Teofimo Lopez is the current Ring champion and holds the WBO title, while Barboza is the mandatory challenger for the WBO belt.

Ironically, Ryan Garcia is also signed to a promotional deal with Golden Boy. It has been reported that Garcia could face newly-crowned WBC world titleholder Devin Haney in March. Barboza could face the winner of the proposed Haney-Garcia fight, Lopez or another top contender or world titleholder.

Despite not having a world title belt, Barboza believes he is the best junior welterweight in boxing.

“I see myself as the best 140-pound fighter in boxing. Maybe some in the division are overlooking me, but I’m just going to keep winning, and doing so impressively.

“The (140-pound) division is loaded. It’s the best division in boxing. Devin moving up makes it interesting. Everyone is going to start fighting each other. I’m excited to be a part of this division.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing