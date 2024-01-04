Fight Night Program – Week of Jan. 4-10
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Thursday, January 4 – Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma, Wash.
Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Colby Madison – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Tsotne Rogava vs. Dante Williams – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Dante Stone vs. Alexander Flores – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Nilo Guerrero vs. Chancellor Battenberg – junior lightweight – 6 rounds
Saturday, January 6 – Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
All eyes will be on Ortiz and his long-anticipated return to action after several cancellations mainly due to health reasons. Lawson is a reasonable foe for this juncture, but Ortiz will have to do much better and very soon if he wants to earn his place in this competitive division soon.
Also on this card:
Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Xolisani Ndongeni – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Raul Curiel vs. Elias Diaz – welterweight – 10 rounds
Johnny Canas vs. Jonathan Gimenez – junior welterweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, January 6 – Acca Shriners Center, Richmond, Va.
Dusty Hernandez-Harrison vs. Norberto Gonzalez – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Crisanto Lucio vs. Vonshetha Miller – welterweight –6 round
Jared Wells vs. Jashawn Hunter – junior middleweight – 4 rounds
Carmen Gulliksen vs. Jina Bynum – women’s super middleweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: Triller by FiteTV
Saturday, January 6 – Stadthalle Münster Hiltrup, Münster, Germany
Elina Tissen vs. Jane Kavulani – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds
Gian Luca Dragotta vs. Edis Biberovic – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Check out our up-to-date streaming service and TV channel guide to gain more insight on the current boxing and combat sports broadcasting landscape, exclusive at The Ring magazine:
How to watch boxing in 2023 – By Diego Morilla
https://www.ringtv.com/article/how-to-watch-boxing-2023/
Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.