Fight Night Program – Week of Jan. 4-10

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, January 4 – Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma, Wash.

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Colby Madison – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Tsotne Rogava vs. Dante Williams – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Dante Stone vs. Alexander Flores – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Nilo Guerrero vs. Chancellor Battenberg – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, January 6 – Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

All eyes will be on Ortiz and his long-anticipated return to action after several cancellations mainly due to health reasons. Lawson is a reasonable foe for this juncture, but Ortiz will have to do much better and very soon if he wants to earn his place in this competitive division soon.

Also on this card:

Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Xolisani Ndongeni – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Raul Curiel vs. Elias Diaz – welterweight – 10 rounds

Johnny Canas vs. Jonathan Gimenez – junior welterweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, January 6 – Acca Shriners Center, Richmond, Va.

Dusty Hernandez-Harrison vs. Norberto Gonzalez – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Crisanto Lucio vs. Vonshetha Miller – welterweight –6 round

Jared Wells vs. Jashawn Hunter – junior middleweight – 4 rounds

Carmen Gulliksen vs. Jina Bynum – women’s super middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: Triller by FiteTV

Saturday, January 6 – Stadthalle Münster Hiltrup, Münster, Germany

Elina Tissen vs. Jane Kavulani – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds

Gian Luca Dragotta vs. Edis Biberovic – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Check out our up-to-date streaming service and TV channel guide to gain more insight on the current boxing and combat sports broadcasting landscape, exclusive at The Ring magazine:

How to watch boxing in 2023 – By Diego Morilla

https://www.ringtv.com/article/how-to-watch-boxing-2023/

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

Follow @MorillaBoxing