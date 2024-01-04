Manager Cameron Dunkin, dead at 67, remembered by peers and proteges

Cameron Dunkin (right) with former protege Tim Bradley (left)

Cameron Dunkin had an impeccable eye for talent and gave opportunities to those when they least expected it.

That was the consensus amongst the boxing world as they were asked about Dunkin, a longtime manager-turned-promoter who passed away Tuesday morning in Las Vegas at the age of 67.

An announcement was made on social media later that day.

“With a heavy heart we now say goodbye to my father-in-law Cameron M Dunkin,” stated Antonina Dunkin. “We are thankful knowing he will be with the Lord. Thank you for your prayers and thinking of our family.”

Dunkin was in poor health in recent years, battling pancreatic cancer that weakened his body. Despite the illness, Dunkin was still active, guiding and representing welterweight contender Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

Dunkin is best known for managing some of the best fighters in the sport, including multi-division world titleholder Nonito Donaire, Diego ‘Chico’ Corrales, Kelly Pavlik, Timothy Bradley, Jr., current Ring welterweight champion Terence Crawford, multi-division world titleholder Mikey Garcia, Jessie Vargas, Brandon Rios, Steven Luevano, Michael Zewski, and, up until last year, unbeaten junior welterweight Brandun Lee.

As manager, Dunkin worked closely with Top Rank. Most of the fighters Dunkin managed were promoted, at one time or another, by the Las Vegas-based promotional company.

Throughout the years, Dunkin made relationships with several in the sport. Robert Garcia, who won a world title belt and lost it to Corrales back in 1999, spoke fondly of Dunkin and how much he mattered to his career as one of the best trainers in boxing.

“I owe a lot of my success to Cameron,” Garcia told The Ring Wednesday afternoon. “He believed in me and trusted me with a lot of his top fighters when I was just starting as a coach. He taught me a lot in the years we worked together and I’m proud of what we accomplished.

“I will forever be grateful for the years I worked (with) and learned from Cameron.”

Mikey Garcia, Robert Garcia’s younger brother, was managed by Dunkin since making his pro career in 2006 until 2014. Mikey Garcia appreciated Dunkin managing his career from the outset.

“(He was) one of the best managers to develop young fighters,” Garcia told The Ring Wednesday evening. “He saw talent where others didn’t. Cameron only wanted the best for you. His record speaks for itself.”

Dunkin’s influence was not only on fighters. Cutman Mike Rodriguez, who is a detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, also remembered Dunkin on social media.

“Very sad to hear about the passing of Cameron Dunkin,” stated Rodriguez Tuesday evening. “Some years back he called me for my first big time #cutman job. Not sure how he got my number but it was HBO at MSG (Madison Square Garden). He helped put me on the map. I will always be grateful RIP my friend.”

No word if funeral arrangements will be open to the public or a private ceremony.

