Day of Reckoning undercard: Opetaia blasts Zorro, Kabayel upsets Makhmudov

Arslanbek Makhmudov is knocked down by Agit Kabayel during their undercard bout on the Day of Reckoning show at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

European heavyweight champ Agit Kabayel upset touted up-and-comer Arslanbek Makhmudov, overwhelming the Montreal-based Russian in four rounds on the undercard of the massive Day of Reckoning card in Riyahd, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Kabayel (24-0, 16 KOs) boxed on the move in Rounds 1 and 2 but switched to more aggressive tactics in Rounds 3 and 4, utilizing a two-fisted body attack to the take the wind and fight out of the towering and 20-pounds heavier odd favorite. Makhmudov (18-1, 17 KOs) was dropped three times in Round 4, all from body shots, forcing the referee to wave the bout off at the 2:03 mark.

“I shocked the world, maybe,” said the 34-year-old German veteran. “I could see on his face, he’s not there, so I finished the fight [in Round 4].”

In a special cruiserweight attraction, Jai Opetaia defended his Ring Magazine championship with a first-round KO of Ellis Zorro. The Australian southpaw blasted the Englishman with an overhand left, which deposited Zorro flat on his back with his head held by the bottom ring rope.

Two previous heavyweight bouts also ended in stoppages scored by Ring-rated favorites.

Filip Hrgovic, The Ring’s No. 6-rated heavyweight, overwhelmed defenseless Mark De Mori in the opening round. De Mori (41-3-2, 36 KOs), a 41-year-old Australian with a built-up record, has only lost by first-round KO. Hrgovic, a 31-year-old former amateur star from Croatia, improved to 17-0, (14 KOs).

Frank Sanchez, The Ring’s No. 9-rated heavyweight, had a more capable opponent in New Zealand’s Junior Fa but was too much for the 34-year-old Kiwi, who was stopped in seven rounds. Sanchez, a 31-year-old former Cuban amateur standout, improved to 24-0 (17 KOs). Fa dropped to 20-3 (11 KOs).

