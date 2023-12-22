Weigh-in alert: Joshua-Wallin, Wilder-Parker and undercard ready for war in Saudi Arabia

Riydah, Saudi Arabia: Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight Contest tomorrow night. 22 December 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

An unprecedented line-up on a single night of boxing, the ‘Day of Reckoning’ will see two-time unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua go up against Otto Wallin as the pair close in on challenging for world title honours, while former WBO titlist Joseph Parker takes on the ‘Bronze Bomber’ and former WBC titleholder, Deontay Wilder and an all-star undercard.

Here are the weights for the entire card:

Anthony Joshua 251 pounds – Otto Wallin 238.6 pounds

Deontay Wilder 213 pounds – Joseph Parker 245.3 pounds

Daniel Dubois 239 pounds – Jarrell Miller 333 pounds

Dmitry Bivol 174.5 pounds – Lyndon Arthur 174.2 pounds

Arslanbek Makhmudov 262 pounds -Agit Kabayel 241.5 pounds

Jai Opetaia 198.5 pounds – Ellis Zorro 197.4 pounds

Filip Hrgovic 246 pounds -Mark De Mori 242.6 pounds

Frank Sanchez 238 pounds – Junior Fa 278.9 pounds

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.