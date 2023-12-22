Weigh-in alert: Joshua-Wallin, Wilder-Parker and undercard ready for war in Saudi Arabia

Riydah, Saudi Arabia: Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight Contest tomorrow night.
22 December 2023
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.
An unprecedented line-up on a single night of boxing, the ‘Day of Reckoning’ will see two-time unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua go up against Otto Wallin as the pair close in on challenging for world title honours, while former WBO titlist Joseph Parker takes on the ‘Bronze Bomber’ and former WBC titleholder, Deontay Wilder and an all-star undercard.
Here are the weights for the entire card:
Anthony Joshua 251 pounds – Otto Wallin 238.6 pounds
Deontay Wilder 213 pounds – Joseph Parker 245.3 pounds
Daniel Dubois 239 pounds – Jarrell Miller 333 pounds
Dmitry Bivol 174.5 pounds – Lyndon Arthur 174.2 pounds
Arslanbek Makhmudov 262 pounds -Agit Kabayel 241.5 pounds
Jai Opetaia 198.5 pounds – Ellis Zorro 197.4 pounds
Filip Hrgovic 246 pounds -Mark De Mori 242.6 pounds
Frank Sanchez 238 pounds – Junior Fa 278.9 pounds
Anthony Joshua (left) and Otto Wallin weigh in ahead of their fight in Ryhad, Saudi Arabia on 22 December, 2023 – Photo by Mark Robinson – Matchroom Boxing
Deontay Wilder (left) and Joseph Parker Weigh weigh in ahead of their fight in Ryhad, Saudi Arabia on 22 December, 2023 – Photo by Mark Robinson – Matchroom Boxing
Daniel Dubois (left) and Jarrell Miller weigh in ahead of their fight in Ryhad, Saudi Arabia on 22 December, 2023 – Photo by Mark Robinson – Matchroom Boxing
Dmitry Bivol (left) and Lyndon Arthur weigh in ahead of their fight in Ryhad, Saudi Arabia on 22 December, 2023 – Photo by Mark Robinson – Matchroom Boxing
Arslanbek Makhmudov (left) and Agit Kabayel weigh in ahead of their fight in Ryhad, Saudi Arabia on 22 December, 2023 – Photo by Mark Robinson – Matchroom Boxing
Jai Opetaia (left) and Ellis Zorro weigh in ahead of their fight in Ryhad, Saudi Arabia on 22 December, 2023 – Photo by Mark Robinson – Matchroom Boxing
Filip Hrgović (left) and Mark De Mori weigh in ahead of their fight in Ryhad, Saudi Arabia on 22 December, 2023 – Photo by Mark Robinson – Matchroom Boxing
Frank Sanchez (left) and Junior Fa weigh in ahead of their fight in Ryhad, Saudi Arabia on 22 December, 2023 – Photo by Mark Robinson – Matchroom Boxing
A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.