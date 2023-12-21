Meenayothin vs. Homjui battle leaves fans hungry for rematch

Wanchana Meenayothin (right) and Phongthep Homjui gave the fans a good show, but victory was not in the cards for either. (Photo by Wasim Mather)

Kittithat Ungsrivong, known as Wanchana Meenayothin in the fight world, boasts an intriguing narrative uncommon among Thai boxers. Born in Thailand but raised in Germany by Thai-German parents, the 25-year-old made a pivotal decision at 15 to return to his homeland and delve into Muay Thai, the country’s national sport. However, his transition to boxing occurred at 16. When asked about this shift, the champion candidly admitted, “I realized I wasn’t very good with my legs, so I started boxing. I didn’t know much about it initially, so I began watching videos of Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez.”

Ahead of his highly anticipated showdown with Phongthep Homjui, a recovery day provided a moment to catch up with Meenayothin at his manager’s boxing facility in Bangkok. With a professional record of 22-2-1 and no amateur experience, Wanchana turned pro seven years ago, securing a TKO stoppage over Prayoot Yaijam. His only defeats came abroad: in China, where he lost his WBC Asia featherweight title to Que Xu, and in Japan earlier this year, succumbing to Japanese prospect Toshihiro Suzuki. Despite facing setbacks at a young age, his achievements include winning WBC Youth Intercontinental and Asia titles in various weight divisions, along with Lumpinee stadium belts.

Hailing from the Meenayothin camp, home to former WBC strawweight king Wanheng Meenayothin, Wanchana honed his skills by sparring with the former champion. Describing their relationship akin to that of brothers, he shared, “I used to spar with Wanheng. My coach noticed potential in me and took me to various sparring sessions, including those with the Thai national team.” These experiences compensated for his lack of amateur background.

His current manager, Renat Crisologo, highlighted their encounter at a WBC convention six years ago, leading to a friendship that evolved into a managerial relationship. Crisologo expressed confidence in Wanchana’s untapped potential, aiming to provide full support for his optimal performance.

On the opposing end, Phongthep Homjui, just 17 years old, currently holds the ABF lightweight championship. Under the tutelage of former WBC flyweight champion Chatchai Sasakul, Homjui is touted as the next big contender in Thailand. Sasakul, when questioned about the fight beforehand, maintained a neutral stance, emphasising the importance of this bout as a stepping stone for Homjui’s growth and experience.

The clash took place at Rangsit Stadium in Pathum Thani on December 20. The undercard featured former WBC strawweight titleholder Panya Pradabsri (aka Petchmanee CP Freshmart, 41-2 (25 KOs), ranked No. 5 by The Ring), who stopped Wichet Sengprakhon (15-14-1, 8 KOs) in the second round to mark a successful return since losing his belt to Yudai Shigeoka in October. Pradabsri’s manager announced his intention to campaign at 108 pounds.

The Fight

The match between Meenayothin and Homjui, previously canceled twice, drew a sizable crowd at the stadium. Homjui, a southpaw, commenced with a right jab, while Meenayothin applied early pressure. As the fight progressed, Homjui found a rhythm, landing strong jabs and left hands. However, the momentum shifted in the middle rounds as Meenayothin retaliated with significant shots to the head and body. Despite Homjui appearing fatigued and easing off in the later rounds, his right jab remained effective. The intense match captivated the audience, drawing fervent cheers from each champions’ supporters. Ultimately, the fight concluded in a split draw, prompting disappointment from both fighters, followed by discussions about a potential rematch.

Post-fight, Meenayothin reflected, “I feel good, though my head’s a bit sore from a headbutt. A draw is fine, better than a loss, but I aimed for the win. I plan to take some time off, go on holiday – my first in a while. I need to clear my mind, focus on self-improvement, and return stronger.”

The electrifying match at Rangsit Stadium showcased a close battle where boxing emerged as the ultimate victor, uniting people in support of their champions.