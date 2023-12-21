Fight Picks: Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (right) made WBC heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder miss for much of the fight but the American still scored two knockdowns. Photo / @ShowtimeBoxing

On Saturday, Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker lock horns in a scheduled 12-round heavyweight contest at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

​The two former heavyweight titleholders will meet on DAZN Pay-Per-View, which begins at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT and 7 p.m. GMT

Wilder, rated at No. 3 by The Ring at heavyweight, won bronze at the 2008 Olympic games before he turned professional and won his first 32 fights inside the distance. He outboxed Bermane Stiverne (UD 12) to win the WBC title and made 10 successful defenses. The Alabama native displayed his much-vaunted power when icying Stiverne (KO 1) in a rematch and Luis Ortiz (TKO 10 and KO 7).

Those wins set up the eagerly anticipated showdown with Tyson Fury. He benefitted from the scorecards to retain his title on a draw but was beaten down in the rematch and stopped in seven rounds. In an exciting third fight, Wilder lost by stoppage in 11 rounds. Wilder returned with a violent knockout of Robert Helenius (KO 1).

Parker, rated at No. 5 by The Ring at heavyweight, was a standout amateur from New Zealand claimed the vacant WBO title at the expense of Andy Ruiz Jr. (MD 12) and made two defenses before losing a unification with Anthony Joshua (UD 12).

The 31-year-old lost a razor-thin decision to Dillian Whyte but won his next six fights, which included a pair of wins over perennial contender Chisora (SD 12/ UD 12). The 31-year-old lost a physically grueling fight against Joe Joyce (KO 11) but has rebounded with three lower-level wins this year, which included knocking out Simon Kean (KO 3) in Riyadh in October.

Wilder (43-2-1, 42 knockouts) hasn’t fought in 14-months. Will the inactivity affect his timing and catch up with him?

Parker (33-3, 23 KOs) has responded well to losing to Joyce with three wins, to keep himself sharp, but this is a big step up. Will he be able to use his skills to keep away from Wilder’s power?

Wilder is 38, will there be any signs of regression? Can Parker push Wilder back and bully the bully?

Online gambling group William Hill lists Wilder as an 1/6 (-600) favorite, while Parker is priced at 4/1 (+400); the draw is 18/1 (+1800).

Here’s how the experts see it:

THE RING

ANSON WAINWRIGHT: WILDER TKO 8

“I’m really intrigued to see if Wilder will have any ring rust. Parker has been very active this year, admittedly not against a high caliber of opponent but he has seen action three times. I do think we may see an upset in either Anthony Joshua-Otto Wallin or this one. I think Parker will have success early and box to a game plan, maybe similarly to how Luis Ortiz was able to. There’s an argument that outside Tyson Fury that this is Wilder’s best opponent. I wouldn’t be surprised if Wilder is behind and has to land that devastating power to score a come-from-behind win. I’ll go with Wilder to stop Parker in around eight or nine-rounds but absolutely wouldn’t be surprised if Parker is able to pull it off.”

LEE GROVES: WILDER KO 8

“‘The Bronze Bomber’ is 38 years old and has logged only one round of official action in the last three years, but he still has that enormous one-punch power as well as significant advantages in height (three inches) and reach (seven inches). Parker rates as one of Wilder’s better opponents and he presents several challenges: He is younger (31), far more fundamentally sound and a former WBO champion. If he is on his game, he will win more than his share of rounds. However, he has been stopped (KO by 11 Joe Joyce in September 2022) and he has been shaken in the later rounds. I expect the same to happen here, especially since Wilder is a ferocious finisher once he hurts an opponent.”

DIEGO MORILLA: WILDER PTS

“I cannot rule out an upset win by Parker here, but if it’s a matter of comparing tools vs. resources, I’d say this is as 50-50 a matchup as any out there. Tools is what Wilder has, and plenty of them, most of them visible in the way he punches and in the grace with which he carries those 75-pound costumes into the ring. Resources? I am not sure. I have hardly seen him adjusting to an adverse situation with any success, or even trying a different approach in a fight when his one-size-fits-all approach fails. I do have faith in Parker’s boxing skills and resources, but size and punch-wise he’s head and shoulders below Wilder. Another win from the Bronze Bomber is what we should expect here, with a knockout always being a possibility.”

MARTY MULCAHEY: WILDER KO 7

“I am not sure which type of win (short destruction in one or two rounds, or come-from-behind win) Deontay Wilder could score, but I am certain Wilder beats Joseph Parker. While Wilder is the older of the two by some margin, 38 to 31, he remains faster and less shopworn than Parker. This fight is won on one single dynamic… Wilder is the quicker puncher and will reach the target first. I doubt Parker retains the punch resilience to stand up to Wilder in the long run, and his feet will not be able to keep him at a safe distance. Out of respect for Parker’s previous performance will call for an seventh round kayo, but won’t be shocked if it happened before the third.”

NORM FRAUENHEIM: WILDER KO 6

“There’s every reason to pick Wilder. Amend that. Actually, there’s only one. There’s never been more than one. His chances begin and end with that nuclear right hand. If it lands, Joseph Parker is gone. But that if raises a question: When? Uncertainty lingers about exactly who Wilder is after the punishment sustained in his third fight with Tyson Fury. There just wasn’t enough there in his only fight since then. A first-round stoppage of Robert Helenius was hard to judge. It only proved that Wilder’s power is still as lethal as ever. But we knew that. Maybe, Parker can elude Wilder’s singular dimension, take him beyond the first few rounds, find an answer and perhaps a surprise. But don’t count on it.”

BOXING INSIDERS

DUKE MCKENZIE (FORMER THREE-DIVISION TITLEHOLDER/TV ANALYST): WILDER KO 6

“This fight has to be considered a marking time fight for Wilder, eyes on the prize. Surely a return fight with Fury would be his reward after this fight. I cannot see Parker causing an upset as he is always the bridesmaid, never the bride. Wilder wins inside six-rounds by KO.”

JOLENE MIZZONE (MANAGER): WILDER TKO 10

“This can go two ways, with the power of Wilder it could be a quick fight, but the inactivity of Wilder is not going to help him, if Parker can stay away from Wilder’s power and box him, he could frustrate Wilder, but the size and power of Wilder is not a easy task to overcome. I love that both guys have former fighters in their corner with Malik Scott and Andy Lee, people don’t realize how that is an advantage for both.”

CAMILLE ESTEPHAN (PROMOTER, EYE OF THE TIGER): WILDER KO

“Although Joseph Parker is thick and tough with excellent skills that help him create offensive opportunities, I feel that Wilder’s atomic right hand will find home on the chin within the fight. I see Wilder win by knockout. Having said that, the rust may be a relevant factor playing in Parker’s favor having fought three times already in 2023. I think lack of activity is a boxer’s worst enemy, with Wilder delivering only his third fight in the last three years.”

JOE ROTONDA (MATCHMAKER, MAIN EVENTS): WILDER KO

“This is a great fight that I never imagined would actually come to fruition, it seems like Joe Parker has been around forever, he’s fought a ton of top heavyweights during his career and is still young at just 31-years-old. In my opinion he just never showed us that IT factor to make him an elite heavyweight. Although Deontay Wilder is coming in as the older fighter, and has less then one round under his belt in over two years, his power cannot be denied and I think he ends this one before the halfway mark of this bout. Wilder by KO.”

ROBERT DIAZ (MATCHMAKER): WILDER KO 9

“A good fight for Wilder as he will get some much needed rounds after layoff and prior to his mega fight vs. Joshua. In fact, Parker is a perfect opponent. He is very durable and brings enough talent and experience that will keep Wilder on his A game. Deontay needs to use his advantage and that is height and reach. Use the Jab and look to set up the big right hand. I may start slow but like most heavyweight fights especially those with Deontay don’t blink as that right hand will eventually land and when it does BOOM down goes Parker, down goes Parker. Wilder KO 9.”

RICH MAROTTA (COMMENTATOR): WILDER KO

“These two heavyweights have been around the block a time or two, or three. I would’ve been more excited about this matchup had it occurred earlier in their careers. Joseph Parker has been a useful heavyweight with skills but hasn’t been able to make the big step up against A-level fighters. I suspect that will be the case again. Wilder is one of the hardest hitters ever and that separates him from the crowd. Parker will try to box but as soon as Deontay lands the big right it will be all over and within four rounds.”

TOM GRAY (FORMER MANAGING EDITOR FOR THE RING): PARKER TKO 8

“Look, it could be the same story as always with Wilder. An opponent is doing well until he isn’t. This pick is layered and it’s made with the usual trepidation when Wilder is involved. The guy is arguably the hardest single punch hitter in history. The things going against Wilder here are age, wear and tear, inactivity, looking too far ahead, and the fact that he’s up against a durable opponent with quality brain trust in his corner. Parker will be as motivated for this as he would be for a world title fight. For Wilder, this is a fight that’s getting in the way of a Joshua fight. Recipe for disaster? Let’s see.”

TONY SIMS (TRAINER): WILDER KO

“Wilder vs. Parker is a really good heavyweight fight. Parker’s very experienced. I was in the corner when Joshua outpointed him, he’s got fast hands and feet and a decent jab. Wilder on other hand is so heavy handed and whips them in from all sorts of angles. I’m going with a Wilder KO around the halfway mark.

RUDY HERNANDEZ (TRAINER): WILDER KO

“As much as I want to see a competitive fight, I just can’t see it. The moment Wilder lets those hands go with authority, that fight ends in a knockout in favor of Wilder. Can’t see the fight going passed four rounds.”

ALEX STEEDMAN (COMMENTATOR): WILDER KO

“Once upon a time this might’ve been considered an interesting or competitive fight but Parker has obviously regressed while Wilder remains a violent puncher. That’s a bad combination for Parker. It’s fair to say a one round demolition of Helenius is not proof enough of where Wilder is at or indeed how much he has left after Fury, so there is that hope for Parker who has sounder boxing fundamentals than Wilder. Indeed Wilder has always been a technical, stylistic curiosity for boxing purists. But that KO reminded us all that Wilder has frightening, one-punch power, even on the ropes and off the back foot! Unless the fights with Fury have taken something significant from Wilder, I think the American will win spectacularly.“

​WAYNE MCCULLOUGH (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/ TRAINER): WILDER KO

“This is Wilder’s first fight in over a year but it is Parker’s fourth fight of 2023 so he will be the sharper of the two. If Parker starts fast and connects with a good shot he might surprise Wilder. Wilder does need to be aware of Parker starting fast so he might have the right hand ready to go if Parker jumps in. Parker will have to have a great defense to avoid Wilder’s hard punches but Wilder is going to connect to Parker’s chin, especially with the long right, and when he does I think Wilder will knock Parker out within four rounds.”

RAUL MARQUEZ (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/COMMENTATOR): WILDER KO 5

“I believe this fight will be a war for as long as it lasts. But I see Wilder landing the big right hand early in the fight. Wilder wins by KO in five rounds.”

JOHN SCULLY (TRAINER): WILDER TKO

“Parker will have some early success and will land some good shots but sooner or later the Wilder bombs are going to land. I think Parker will cause some difficulty but the Wilder power is real and there aren’t many men on earth outside of Tyson Fury who can successfully withstand it. I’ll go with Wilder with a mid-round stoppage.”

CHRIS ALGIERI (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/COMMENTATOR): WILDER TKO

“It’s not an easy fight for Wilder. Parker is solid, a good boxer and durable. I think Wilder is going to have trouble till he lands that right hand on him. I got Wilder late round stoppage.”

Final Tally: Wilder 18-1

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright