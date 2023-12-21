Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney push for a mega-fight in 2024 in social media feud

Garcia notched his 23rd victory with a sixth-round knockout of Javier Fortuna. (Photo by Sye Williams/Getty Images)

If only matchmaking were always this easy.

A proposed fight between former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney and once-beaten contender Ryan Garcia could be in the works to take place sometime in 2024.

Both fighters took to social media over the last 48 hours to confirm talks have been initiated between the two.

“I’ve advised my team to contact team Haney to discuss and make the fight happen between Devin and I #GarciaHaney,” Garcia posted Tuesday afternoon.

“The ball is in your court Devin I’ve made my move and I’m showing you and the boxing community that I’m committed to this fight. #GarciaHaney,” Garcia posted moments later.

“These are facts ..,” Haney would quote-retweet Garcia’s second post minutes later.

Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions, which promotes Garcia, responded to Garcia and Haney’s posts on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“The ball is rolling. @RyanGarcia vs @RealDevinHaney.

“@RyanGarcia has instructed me to get the @Realdevinhaney fight. In talks with @EddieHearn.

As @RyanGarcia promoter I want him to make a shit load of money and beat the very best in 2024. Let’s go!!!! #HamonBOTS — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) December 20, 2023

“As @RyanGarcia promoter I want him to make a s**t load of money and beat the very best in 2024. Let’s go!!! #HamonBOTS,” De La Hoya posted later in the afternoon. The hashtag was a jab at advisor Al Haymon and fans of his who have criticized De La Hoya as a promoter, Haney and Garcia.

The fight would take place at 140 pounds and Haney’s WBC world junior welterweight title, which he won by defeating Regis Prograis at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on December 9, would be in play. Haney (31-0, 15 knockouts) is now rated at No. 1 by The Ring at 140 pounds.

A buzz has generated amongst fans on social media as a fight between the two fighters could sell very well, regardless of the location. A sellout crowd of 16,000 attended the fight between Haney and Prograis.

As in recent proposed fights that do not get made, one hurdle is which network or company will air or stream the fight. DAZN has exclusive deals with Matchroom Boxing, which have promoted Haney’s recent fights, and with Golden Boy.

The fight would likely stream on DAZN, but whether the fight would be available on a pay-per-view platform remains to be seen.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) last fought on December 2, knocking out fringe lightweight contender Oscar Duarte of Mexico in the eighth round.

The win over Duarte took place seven months after Garcia suffered his first loss as a pro, a knockout at the hands of unbeaten Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in the seventh round.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

