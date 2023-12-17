Matchroom Boxing announces three fight cards for February

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

A handful of fight cards will highlight Matchroom Boxing’s schedule for February.

Edgar Berlanga, who is ranked No. 10 by The Ring, will face Padraig McCrory in a clash between unbeaten super middleweights on February 24, it was officially announced Saturday night. The 12-round bout will take place at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

Also announced Saturday was the rematch between Adrien Curiel and Sivenathi Nontshinga, which will take place on February 16 at a still to be determined location in Mexico.

Another rematch under the Matchroom Boxing banner will take place as Conah Walker and Cyrus Pattinson will square off on February 10 at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England.

All three fight cards will stream live on DAZN.

“2023 has been an incredible year for Matchroom Boxing and our partners DAZN – and we’re not done just yet!” said Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn. “We close out the year in incredible fashion next weekend in Saudi Arabia as Anthony Joshua, Dmitry Bivol, and Jai Opetaia all star in one of the biggest cards ever put together. However, 2024 promises to be bigger and better and I’m excited to announce our first three events of the year.

“‘The Chosen One’ Edgar Berlanga is out to remind everyone why he is rated as one of the best super middleweights on the planet when he takes on Padraig McCrory. Adrien Curiel caused one of the biggest upsets in boxing this year when he sensationally dethroned Sivenathi Nontshinga in Monte Carlo. He gets the hero’s return to Mexico where he will be looking to end Nothshinga’s dreams of unifying the junior flyweight division. It’s time for Cyrus Pattinson to show us what he’s made of when he faces Conah Walker in a must-win rematch with his career on the line.”

Berlanga (21-0, 16 knockouts), who resides in New York City, made his Matchroom Boxing debut on June 24, knocking former world title challenger Jason Quigley down four times en route to a unanimous decision victory.

In his previous fight on June 11 of last year, the 26-year-old defeated Roamer Angulo by unanimous decision. Berlanga has won his last five bouts by decision.

McCrory (18-0, 9 KOs) defeated once-beaten Steed Woodall by unanimous decision in his last bout on August 4. McCrory scored a knockdown of Woodall during the fight. The 35-year-old from Belfast, Northern Ireland has won his last three fights by decision after stopping his previous five.

The clash between Curiel and Nothshinga is a match-up of contenders ranked in the top 10 by The Ring. Curiel and Nothshinga are ranked No. 2 and 5, respectively.

Curiel (24-4-1, 5 knockouts), who resides in Mexico City, scored a devastating one-punch knockout win over Nontshinga on November 4, winning the IBF world junior flyweight title in the process.

The 24-year-old is unbeaten in his last nine fights since a majority-decision loss to Christian Gonzalez in March 2021.

Nontshinga (12-1, 9 KOs), who resides in Reeston, South Africa, had made one successful defense of the IBF title, defeating Regie Suganob by unanimous decision on July 3. The 25-year-old is trained by Colin Nathan.

The first fight between Walker and Pattinson took place on August 19, with Walker dropping Pattinson three times in an action fight en route to a knockout win after round eight.

The 28-year-old Walker (12-2-1, 4 KOs), who resides in Wolverhampton, England, had lost two of his previous three fights. Pattinson (6-1, 4 KOs), who was born and raised in Newcastle, entered the first fight against Walker having stopped his previous three opponents.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing