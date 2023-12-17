Galal Yafai scores 10-round unanimous decision over Rocco Santomauro

Galal Yafai steps on the scale to weigh in for the Matchroom Boxing card at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Galal Yafai outboxed Rocco Santomauro over 10 rounds, on the Sunny Edwards-Jesse Rodriguez undercard on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona, winning a unanimous decision. Scores were 99-91, 98-93, and 97-93 for Yafai, who improved to 6-0, 4 knockouts.

The southpaw was effective fighting from distance, outboxing Santomauro during most exchanges, however the Arizona fans booed Yafai’s efforts, as he fought in one gear throughout the 10 rounder, never pressing the action.

Yafai utilized movement and ring generalship, rarely standing in front of Santomauro in the center of the ring.

Santomauro did have success connecting to the head of Yafai, particularly straight right hands. However, Santomauro was not busy enough.

Midway through the fight, Santomauro had to deal with a cut over the left eye. It was unclear if the cut opened from an accidental clash of heads or from a punch, but blood did stream down into the eye, making it difficult for Santomauro.

Yafai continued to outbox Santomauro, but never looked to increase his aggression or to look for a knockout, drawing boos from the crowd at the Desert Diamond Arena.

During the last two rounds, Santomauro was able to increase his aggression and punch output. He was able to connect with an occasional left hook to the head, but Yafai was able to continue to outbox Santomauro.

The 31-year-old Yafai, who won a gold medal at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, last fought on August 19, stopping fringe contender Tommy Franks in the opening round. Despite the win, Yafai believed he could have done better.

“I’m still learning,” said Yafai after the fighting. “I learned I can’t overlook anyone. My opponent had 23-24 fights. I’m just trying to improve everyday.”

Santomauro, who resides in Apple Valley, California, falls to 22-3, 6 KOs.

The 36-year-old had not fought since a unanimous decision loss to Ricardo Sandoval on June 10. Santomauro has now lost his last two fight after winning his previous nine fights against mediocre competition.

