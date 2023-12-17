Sandor Martin overwhelms Mohamed El Marcouchi in four rounds

Sandor Martin takes it to Mohamed El Marcouchi. Photo courtesy of Opi Since 82

Sandor Martin defeated Mohamed El Marcouchi via fourth-round KO after dropping the Belgian in the second round of their co-main event in Torino, Italy on Saturday.

In the main event, local featherweight Francesco Grandelli halted Stefan Voda in the second round. The Opi Fight Night card was promoted and organized by Italian company, Opi Since 82, in association with Top Rank.

The fight card was broadcasted on several networks: DAZN covered Italy and Spain, ESPN+ had it live in the USA and Canada, ESPN Latino in South America, TVP1 streamed the fight in Poland and the fight card was available also in Bulgaria and Ex-Yugoslavia territories.

Martin (41-3, 14 KOs) was simply too much for El Marcouchi (29-4, 12 KOs). The Ring-rated Spaniard showed all of his repertoire with timing, precision punching, footwork, mobility and ring IQ, dropping his opponent in the second round, then closing the fight with a flurry of punches to El Marcouchi, who couldn’t beat the referee’s 10 count. Martin, The Ring’s No. 10-rated junior welterweight, sits at the top of the WBC rankings and in line to eventually face newly crowned WBC 140-pound beltholder Devin Haney.

Local hero Grandelli (18-2-2, 4 KOs) had a fabulous night, stunning previously undefeated Voda (14-1, 5 KOs) in the second round with a check left hook. The packed arena exploded for Grandelli, who climbs the European rankings and regains confidence after his loss to Mauro Forte in May 2023.

