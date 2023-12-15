Fight Picks: Sunny Edwards vs. Jesse Rodriguez

Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards jaw it up at the final press conference for their anticipated flyweight unification bout. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

On Saturday, ​IBF flyweight titlist Sunny Edwards will face WBO counterpart Jesse Rodriguez in a 12-round contest at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

​The unification promises to be an absorbing clash of styles on DAZN, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT and 1 a.m. GMT.

Edwards, The Ring’s No. 1-rated flyweight, was a good amateur, winning titles domestically before turning professional in 2016. The quick-footed speedster made his way through the professional ranks collecting various regional belts from the sanctioning bodies.

He followed his older brother, Charlie, who won a flyweight world title, when he used his expert footwork and fast hands to shock IBF titlist Moruti Mthalane (UD 12). The 27-year-old has since made four title defenses, notably besting Felix Alvarado (UD 12).

Rodriguez, The Ring’s No. 4-rated flyweight, was a decorated amateur at junior level before turning professional at 17. “Bam” worked his way through the junior flyweight rankings and was a highly touted prospect when he appeared on ESPN during the pandemic.

He was given the opportunity to jump two weight classes and face savvy former titleholder Carlos Cuadras for the vacant WBC title. The 23-year-old southpaw made the most of his big chance, dropping Cuadras en route to claiming a 12-round unanimous decision. The Texan made two defenses, notably stopping Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (TKO 8). He decided to drop down in weight and picked up the vacant WBO 112-pound title but suffered a broken jaw in the process against Cristian Gonzalez (UD 12).

How will Rodriguez (18-0, 11 knockouts) deal with Edwards quick feet and lateral movement? Edwards (20-0, 4 KOs) is a pure boxer but how will he contend with someone just as naturally talented? Rodriguez is fighting for the first time since suffering a broken jaw, how will he be after that injury? Will Edwards perceived lack of power cost him on the road? While both have signature wins, Rodriguez over Cuadras and Rungvisai, while Edwards has bested Mthalane and Alvarado, this is the first time either man has faced someone in their absolute prime and as such this will be each man’s toughest task to date.

Online gambling group William Hill lists Rodriguez as an 1/2 (-200) favorite, while Edwards is priced at 6/4 (+150); the draw is 16/1 (+1600).

Here’s how the experts see it: THE RING

ANSON WAINWRIGHT: EDWARDS SD

“One of the most intriguing fights of the year. This looks a 50/50 match up and I am genuinely torn. I can see a either man winning. Rodriguez has really impressed me, how he’s developed and looks to have pound-for-pound ability. He stepped in at late notice and jumped up in weight to claim the WBC junior bantamweight title before dropping back to flyweight where he has won the WBO title. While Edwards has also impressed, he has a very difficult style to decipher. The speedster uses lots of movement and befuddles opponents. He has long called out the best opposition and this is his moment to deliver. That said, he isn’t a puncher and he’s quite outspoken which won’t endear him to the locals, who are likely to cheer for Rodriguez. Which may make it difficult to separate himself enough from Rodriguez to win the decision on the road. However, I’m going to go with Edwards to nudge ahead in a chess match at the end of 12-rounds of cat and mouse. He’ll make Rodriguez fight his fight and claim a 12-round split decision that both will feel they’ve done enough to lead to calls for a rematch.”

DIEGO MORILLA: RODRIGUEZ PTS

“Quite an even proposition here. Both men seem to be at the very peak of their powers. Level of opposition tilts this one very slightly towards Rodriguez, but it’s a toss-up and it will be so in every round. Initiative won’t count, as both men have proven to be very capable of rallying both during a round or during an entire fight to turn the tide in their favor. It’s one of the most intriguing matchups that could be made in boxing, and the expectations of the public are sky-high on this one. It shouldn’t disappoint. I do feel Rodriguez has a small edge, yes, but don’t bet your rent money on this one. It will be a hard fight to score – and hopefully it will have a rematch or even a trilogy.”

MARTY MULCAHEY: RODRIGUEZ UD

“I am higher on Sunny Edwards chances than others, but still can’t bring myself to predict an upset given his lack of punching power. Not just that; Jesse Rodriguez is his equal in boxing IQ and I don’t think judging will be kind for the English sharpshooter in California. Watching how Edwards outboxed a dangerous Moruti Mthalane is the blueprint he needs to follow again, but Rodriguez cuts off the ring extremely well. In fact, it is feet that will win this fight, as Rodriguez uses his to stay close and on top of Edwards. If, and that is a huge if, Edwards maintains distance and can use his reflexes and movement to make Rodriguez hesitate I can see Sunny edging a win. American crowds and judges favor the volume and power of Rodriguez, so I am going with a close unanimous decision win for Rodriguez.”

BOXING INSIDERS

DUKE MCKENZIE (FORMER THREE-DIVISION TITLEHOLDER/TV ANALYST): RODRIGUEZ MD

“At last we have something to really spotlight the lighter weight divisions when Rodriguez-Edwards takes place. If you could mix these two fighters together you would have the complete box-fighter. Edwards is slick, unorthodox boxer, who relies on mind games and elusiveness to win fights. While Edwards has more fights than Rodriguez, I feel Rodriguez has mixed with stiffer opposition. There is a saying you can run but not hide. We will find out whether or not Edwards has the fire power to keep the younger, stronger Rodriguez off for 12-rounds. If Edwards underestimates Rodriguez I.Q. that will be his first mistake, secondly Rodriguez has a seven-inch reach advantage, which is a huge benefit, especially when cutting down the ring size and backing your opponent up. Rodriguez has the look of a seasoned pro, patient, hurtful, high guard. If there is to be a stoppage, I see it going Rodriguez way. This is Edwards first major fight in Arizona, where he will have to acclimatize to his surroundings. Edwards does not have the power to keep Rodriguez off, with only four stoppages on his resume. I’m going Rodriguez by 12-round majority decision.”

TONY TOLJ (MANAGER): EDWARDS SD

“Bam Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards is the two best flyweights going at it. I think it will be a great fight. I’m struggling to pick a winner. Bam can put Sunny away with his power. Sunny can out box Bam. Which fighter will impose their will on the other is the question. I’m going with Sunny Edwards on a split decision.”

ANDRES CAMPOS (FLYWEIGHT CONTENDER): EDWARDS

“Good fight with two class boxers. I would love to fight winner. Jesse Rodriguez is a very good boxer, he is world champion for a reason but this time I am thinking Sunny Edwards – very smart boxer. For me, Sunny Edwards.”

STEVE FARHOOD (TV ANALYST): RODRIGUEZ PTS

“While Edwards’ style would be difficult for any flyweight, I feel Bam is strong enough to apply constant pressure and eke out a close decision. The fact that the fight is NOT in the UK can only help Bam’s cause.”

TOM GRAY (FORMER MANAGING EDITOR FOR THE RING): EDWARDS UD

“I’ve liked Edwards in this fight ever since it became a possibility. No matter what Rodriguez has been able to do against aggressors like Cuadras and Sor Rungvisai, he won’t find the target as easy against the super-slick Edwards. I think Bam will have success, and could conceivably score a knockdown, but I see Edwards winning the vast majority of the rounds. I just hope the judges pay attention.”

JOE ROTONDA (MATCHMAKER, MAIN EVENTS): RODRIGUEZ TKO

“There is no way in hell this fight isn’t going to be entertaining, both of these guys bring it every time. Sunny is coming into enemy territory in this one, it will be his first fight in the US after spending most of his career fighting in the UK. I think the difference here is going to be the power edge that Bam possesses. Both of these guys are willing to trade with anyone, and unfortunately, I think Sunny’s willingness is going to backfire here. I am predicting a stoppage win by Bam in what will end up being a very entertaining fight.”

ROBERT DIAZ (MATCHMAKER): RODRIGUEZ MD

“Unifications are usually very exciting bouts and this is no exception. You have two of the best in the division and you have two very confident champions. Punches will fly in bunches as you have two very active champions. Sunny can box and take you out of your game. I was very surprised how easily he beat and dominated Alvarado. Bam is explosive and we saw how he handled an experienced champion like Rungvisai. I see this as a very even fight in the first half and both having their moments. The second half will also be close, and it may come down to who is better conditioned, going into the 11th I see a dead even bout but Bam pulling it off in the championship rounds. Winner Bam by majority decision.”

RICH MAROTTA (COMMENTATOR): RODRIGUEZ TKO

“Another in a series of amazing 2023 fights with high interest and intrigue. Two undefeated champs with a clear contrast of styles should produce a tense, well-fought, close contest. Sunny Edward’s lateral movement and slick boxing will cause plenty of problems for Rodriguez, especially in the first 4-5 rounds of the fight. However, Bam’s constant pressure, body-punching and ability to create angles will mean big trouble for Edwards as the bout wears on. Sunny will slow down and become vulnerable. Bam will wear him down and stop Edwards somewhere between rounds 10-12.”

TONY SIMS (TRAINER): RODRIGUEZ PTS

“It’s a great unification fight. Both guys are great technicians. Both very smart. I think it’s going to be a very good fight. I think it’s going to be a very good fight for the boxing purists and although I always want to see a Brit win, I think Rodriguez being the more aggressive and heavier handed fighter with home advantage winning a close decision.”

RUDY HERNANDEZ (TRAINER): RODRIGUEZ PTS

“Talk about a difficult fight. You have two very talented fighters with skills. I think it will be very difficult to score, both will have moments. This fight will have close rounds that the judges are going to be challenged. Depending on what you like as a spectator, there will be controversy. In a very close fight, I think Rodriguez power will be the difference. I’m picking Rodriguez in a close fight by decision.”

RICARDO SANDOVAL (FLYWEIGHT CONTENDER): RODRIGUEZ PTS

“I think it’s a really good, exciting fight. Two champions going at it trying to unify and have two belts in the flyweight division. I see Bam going forward pushing the pace using his side movements when he’s in the pocket Edwards moving around, using the ring and trying to counter Bam. I have Bam winning the fight by decision. I will be ringside to call out the winner.”

ALEX STEEDMAN (COMMENTATOR): RODRIGUEZ PTS

“This should be the fight to tell us if Sunny is as good as he says he is and importantly, if his style can flourish at the highest level. As solid as his championship performances have been, this looks a step up. Mind you, Rodriguez hasn’t exactly impressed since the watershed wins over Cuadras and Rungvisai where youth, freshness and timing may have been key. But both have the style to test the other, it’s not an easy call. I do also wonder how judge friendly Edwards’ style will prove to be and I think Rodriguez can press with enough intelligent intensity to take it by decision.”

​WAYNE MCCULLOUGH (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/ TRAINER): EDWARDS SD

“Both guys have the technical skills and endurance to go 12 fast rounds. The southpaw Rodriguez likes to stay close and work the head and body with combos, while keeping a good tight defense. Edwards has got to use his movement and not trade punches. If he can move around and pick his shots to the head and body with long jabs and straight rights, I think he can win close rounds. If he lets his left hooks go, he can hurt Rodriguez which will make the Texas fighter be more cautious. It could be a close fight, but I think Edwards might upset Rodriguez and pull off a close split decision.”

RAUL MARQUEZ (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/COMMENTATOR): RODRIGUEZ UD

“Clash of styles. Edwards has a very difficult style to fight slippery awkward attacks from different angles and has to be in tremendous shape to go the distance. Bam is an excellent boxer puncher, who will need to make the fight. He has to close the distance. Make the ring smaller, be busy with his combinations behind a respectful jab. Bam by close unanimous decision.”

JOLENE MIZZONE (MANAGER): RODRIGUEZ UD

“I believe that Rodriguez is the better boxer, and he has what I call in boxing when you know how to use it the “Kryptonite” which is being a southpaw, I believe that Edwards has fought one southpaw in his career, which there must be a reason for that. Some boxers do just fine with a southpaw and others have a very hard time. The good thing for Rodriguez is that he knows how to use it.”

BOB SANTOS (MANAGER/ TRAINER): RODRIGUEZ PTS

“I think Bam Rodriguez is going to win by decision. I just feel that Edwards sometimes loses focus during fights.”

Final Tally: Rodriguez 14-5

