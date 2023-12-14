Ring Ratings Update: Devin Haney enters 140-pound rankings at No. 1

Devin Haney dominated Regis Prograis during their WBC 140-pound title bout at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the three weeks since the last Ring Ratings Update, the standout performance during that intervening period undoubtedly belonged to Devin Haney.

The former undisputed lightweight champion made a sensational statement in his junior welterweight debut on December 9, outclassing and dropping Regis Prograis en route to a shutout decision. Haney (31-0, 15 KOs), who annexed the rugged veteran’s WBC strap in front of 17,000 hometown fans at the Chase Center in San Francisco, exits the lightweight division – officially vacating the Ring Magazine championship – and enters The Ring’s junior welterweight rankings at No. 1.







Anson Wainwright suggested the top ranking for Haney, below only Ring champion Teofimo Lopez, and was unanimously supported by the Ratings Panel.

“That was the best I’ve seen of Devin Haney,” said Wainwright. “I think he should move up one place in the pound-for-pound ratings.”

The Panel agreed.

RING RATINGS UPDATE (as of December 9):

POUND-FOR-POUND – Devin Haney moves to No. 6.

Abraham Gonzalez posed this question: “Does Benavidez’s performance against Andrade slide him in at No. 10 P4P, which would bump out Lomachenko or is it too soon?”

Adam Abramowitz was in favor of it. Diego Morilla was not.

“I’d say no to Benavidez at P4P for now,” said Morilla. “Still lacks a major signature win in my opinion. Never been a fan of Andrade, I’d say Benavidez needs a Morrell or someone of that stature to enter the conversation.”

CRUISERWEIGHT – Chris Billam-Smith moves to No. 4 following an eighth-round TKO of Masteusz Masternak, who exits the rankings. Richard Riakporhe remains at No. 7 after a second-round stoppage of Dylan Bregeon.

Michael Cielsak (25-2, 19 KOs) enters at No. 10.

“Ryan Rozicki took out Olanrewaju Durodola in one round,” noted Wainwright. “Rozicki is in the 11-15 range.”

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT – David Benavidez remains No. 1 after stopping Demetrius Andrade after six rounds. Diego Pacheco advances to No. 8 after stopping Marcelo Coceres in nine rounds.

“Really good performance and win by Benavidez, who reaffirms his position as our No. 1 and also Canelo’s No. 1 challenger at super middleweight,” said Wainwright, who added, “Kevin Lele Sadjo stopped late-sub Abraham Buonarrigo in four rounds. Sadjo is also in the 11-15 range.”

MIDDLEWEIGHT – Meirrum Nursultanov remains at No. 6 after scoring a 12-round unanimous decision over Julio Alamos.

“Jermall Charlo won a wide 10-round unanimous decision over Jose Benavidez Jr.,” noted Wainwright. “Honestly, I’m not even sure what weight Charlo is now after missing the catchweight. No ranking because he was over the middleweight limit.”

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT – Haney enters at No. 1. Prograis drops to No. 5. Subriel Matias advances to No. 3 after scoring a six-round stoppage of Shohjahon Ergashev, who exits the rankings. Kenneth Sims Jr. (20-2-1, 7 KOs) enters at No. 10.

“Matias is a breaker of wills,” said Wainwright. “He forced Ergashev to stay in the corner between Rounds 5 and 6. I could see him going anywhere from No. 1 to No. 3. He definitely jumps above Jose Ramirez after this win and neither Josh Taylor nor Prograis looked good last time out. I’ll go with No. 1.”

Gonzalez suggested No. 2. Abramowitz suggested No. 3.

Added Morilla: “I’ll place Matias as high as possible. It’s just a matter of time before he gets there, so we might as well just give him the respect now. The guy’s a beast. He tore through two top contenders like a hot knife on butter, and is 5-0 against a group of fighters with a combined record of 105-2-2 since his PTSD-induced loss. There’s no ceiling for this guy.”

Added Wainwright: “I’d go with Steve Claggett, who has had a heck of a year, to replace Ergashev.”

Replied Abramowitz: “In my opinion, beating Akhmedov and Elvis Rodriguez in his recent run is far better competition than anyone who Claggett has faced.

Retorted Wainwright: “I give Sims his due. He’s finally come into his own. Those are good wins. Akhmedov was a nice win, close but solid.

“I like how active Claggett has been this year, four fights. The wins over Carlos Sanchez and Miguel Madueno were particularly impressive, especially the later was supposed to be very tough and he won going away. We rank on ability and what you’ve done but I tip my hat to his activity.”

LIGHTWEIGHT – The championship is now vacant. Ryan Garcia, now campaigning at junior welterweight, exits the rankings. Shakur Stevenson remained at No. 5 (but later advanced to No. 4 with Garcia’s exit) after scoring a 12-round unanimous decision over Edwin De Los Santos . Jamaine Ortiz enters at No. 10.

“Stevenson beat but failed to impress against De Los Santos,” said Wainwright. “Stevenson claims the vacant WBC title, but though he wasn’t impressive, we have him at No. 5 and that seems very low. This performance did him no favors but I could see him at No. 3.”

Daisuke Sugiura, Tris Dixon and Ambramowitz suggested No. 4.

“The fight was bad (even worse at the ringside because we couldn’t take a nap or get a drink there lol),” said Sugiura, “but the bottom line is he found a way to beat a tough opponent on a bad night. Should the entertainment value affect the rankings?”

Gonzalez, Morilla and Gray (as well as Wainwright, who reconsidered his initial suggestion) voted that he remain at No. 5.

“I’m a MASSIVE Shakur Stevenson fan,” said Gray. “I actually believe he’ll beat all the lightweights if given a chance. However, we need to forget what he’s done at the lower weight classes and the fact that a vacant title was at stake here. By his own admission, this was a ‘bad performance.’ That being the case, why move him up at all? Fans started leaving the arena in Round 7. There’s no way any fighter should move up the ratings off of that – Shakur included.

“He’ll move up an extra spot through attrition when Garcia is removed next month.”

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT – Emanuel Navarrete remains at No. 1 after fighting to a draw against Robson Conceicao, who advances to No. 5. Lamont Roach re-enters at No. 4 after scoring a split decision over Hector Luis Garcia, drops to No. 5.

“Mark Magsayo stopped Isaac Avelar in three rounds,” noted Wainwright. “No ranking but gets things at 130-pounds off and running.”

FEATHERWEIGHT – Rafael Espinoza enters at No. 5 following his majority decision over Robeisy Ramirez, who drops to No. 6. Mark Magsayo, now campaigning at junior lightweight, exits the rankings.

“Espinoza got off the canvas from a big knockdown and fought with an injured ankle to stun Ramirez by 12-round majority decision,” noted Wainwright. “Mark Magsayo is now at 130-pounds, take him out.”

JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT – Andrew Moloney remains at No. 8 following a 10-round decision over Judy Flores.

Carlos Cuadras re-enters at No. 9 following a 12-round split decision over fellow veteran Pedro Guevara.

“I’m not mega-eager on Cuadras coming back in off of that win,” said Gray. “However, Ramirez, the current No. 10, hadn’t done much either. I’ll roll with consensus.”

Replied Morilla: “I am much more enthusiastic about Cuadras. He has proven himself against the very best during a legendary era in his division(s), and always comes to fight.”

