Jesse Rodriguez expects to beat Sunny Edwards, then follow Naoya Inoue’s P4P blueprint

Jesse Rodriguez. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Fighters always stress that they’re not looking past their next opponent.

For 23-year-old upstart and WBO flyweight beltholder Jesse Rodriguez, it’s impossible not to think about a promising future.

“Bam” Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KOs) has a mouthwatering matchup ahead of him on Saturday when he takes on IBF crownholder Sunny Edwards (20-0, 4 KOs) at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on DAZN.

The fight will likely mark the last for Rodriguez at 112 pounds. He stresses that a return to 115 pounds is imminent, the division of which he enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022.

And by the time the 5-foot-4-inch Rodriguez calls it a career, he wants to be a six-division titleholder by making a run up to 130 pounds.

The remarkable feat would mirror that of the smaller-weight greats that Rodriguez respects, like Manny Pacquiao (eight-division champ), Nonito Donaire (four-division champ), Roman Gonzalez (four-division champ), and Naoya Inoue (four-division champ).

But first, Rodriguez must respect the laws of the sweet science and the order of operations by passing the tricky test that is the slick-boxing Edwards.

“I can’t wait to get in the ring with him,” said Rodriguez. “These are the kind of fights boxing needs – the best versus the best. We’re both young, undefeated, and hungry.

“My style is exciting. I’m always going to put on a great performance and a great fight for the fans.”

Rodriguez, The Ring’s No. 4-rated flyweight, wants to make sure he keeps the spot he worked so hard to carve out.

During a showstopping seven-month stretch in 2022, the all-action southpaw slugger put himself on the boxing map by beating Carlos Cuadras for the WBC 115-pound title, knocking out former Ring/WBC champ Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, and scoring a unanimous decision win against Israel Gonzalez as the co-feature for a Canelo Alvarez fight.

Rodriguez was shortlisted as a Fighter of the Year contender, an honor that eventually was awarded to Dmitry Bivol.

In April, the San Antonio-born-and-bred boxer moved down to 112 pounds and beat Cristian Gonzalez Hernandez in a homecoming fight for the vacant WBO title he now owns. The win proved to be a gruesome one for Rodriguez, who battled through a fractured jaw that later required surgery.

“My jaw is good now. I was a little nervous at first taking the first punch during sparring but ever since I’ve been good,” said Rodriguez. “I felt like I could have done more in my last fight. I wanted to impress the hometown crowd. But what mattered at the end was getting the victory.”

If the wins and titles across multiple weight classes keep coming, Rodriguez will quickly climb up the pound-for-pound lists and grow a cult-like following.

Rodriguez’s master plan is to move back up to 115 pounds after taking on Edwards to either face Juan Francisco Estrada in order to regain the WBC belt he once vacated (and earn the coveted Ring Magazine championship) or to take on WBA titlist Kazuto Ioka to avenge his brother Joshua Franco’s loss from earlier this year.

“I’m only 23. I have a lot more growing to do. It’s just a matter of time to see what weight class I really end up in. I can’t wait. The future is bright,” said Rodriguez. “I’ve realized what the victories have brought to my life outside of the ring. Winning this fight will change my life forever. The victories I’ve had have made my fan base grow. I appreciate everyone who supports me.”

One fighter Rodriguez has no interest in facing out of respect is Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez. Japanese promoter Akihiko Honda, the president of Teiken Promotions, was responsible for helping shape Rodriguez’s career early on, much like he was for Gonzalez.

“[Roman and I] have a lot of respect for each other, and it would be hard to get it past Mr. Honda. I don’t think it will ever happen,” said Rodriguez. “I watched him on HBO growing up as a kid. To finally meet him and have a relationship with him is pretty cool and badass. We’ve grown close over the years due to our relationship with Tekken Promotions.”

Rodriguez’s demolition job against Rungvisai was incredibly impressive, especially because the Thai fighter beat Gonzalez twice in 2017.

“A lot of people were expecting me to get knocked out [by Rungvisai saying that] I was too young, too little. But I stopped him and that win meant a lot to me,” said Rodriguez.

Trainer Robert Garcia has coached Rodriguez ever since the fighter was 10 years old and has presided over his pro career ever since it started in 2017 as a 105-pound fighter at the age of 17.

“Bam just has natural abilities, technique, and dedication and that’s not something you see very often in boxing. I enjoy every minute of it. I don’t have to push him. He knows what he needs to do. It makes it easy and fun for me,” said Garcia.

“I know trainers who won’t take fighters under 135 or 140 pounds. But I want to make champions. To be where we are at now, it’s already a home run for us.

“It’s going to be a great fight. I think Sunny is going to come to fight and be game. I see Bam breaking him down with good body shots and winning a clear decision or stoppage in the later rounds.”

Rodriguez believes an impressive victory against Edwards could catapult him atop the sport’s pound-for-pound lists alongside lower-weight stars like Inoue.

“Inoue is a great fighter,” said Rodriguez. “He’s really setting the blueprint [right now] for the lower weights. Becoming an undisputed champion in different weight classes is something every fighter should admire. That’s something I want to do in the future.”

Inoue started his career at 108 pounds, won a title at 115, became undisputed bantamweight champ, and is looking to become an undisputed champion in a second division (122) later this month. Should he score all of the junior featherweight titles, a move up to 126 pounds could be in the cards.

“Yeah, of course [I see myself replicating what Inoue is doing now,]” said Rodriguez.

But first, Rodriguez must respect the age-old adage and only focus on the fight of the moment.

“Right now my 100% focus is Sunny Edwards. I am not looking past this fight. It’s a tough fight,” said Rodriguez. “There is a lot more at stake for this fight so I am a lot more motivated … tune in and witness greatness.”

Manouk Akopyan is a sports journalist, writer, and broadcast reporter. He’s also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and the MMA Journalists Association. He can be reached on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube at @ManoukAkopyan, through email at manouk[dot]akopyan[at]gmail.com, or via www.ManoukAkopyan.com.

THE 2023 AWARDS ISSUE IS COMING SOON. DOWNLOAD THE NEW APP TO READ IT FOR FREE! SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES. WHO WILL BE THE RING'S 2023 FIGHTER OF THE YEAR?