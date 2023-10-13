Fight Night Program – Week of October 12-18
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Friday, October 13 – MTelus, Montreal
Kevin Menoche vs. Jan Michael Poulin, 10 rounds, middleweights
Alexis Barriere vs. Guillermo Casas, 8 rounds, heavyweights
Jaye Byard vs. Tom Vautour, 6 rounds, heavyweights
Where to watch it: FiteTV
Saturday, October 14 – Convention Center, Gold Coast, Australia
Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds junior middleweight
Tszyu will attempt to make the maiden defense of his WBO junior middleweight against a very live underdog in Brian Mendoza while he still waits to face undisputed Ring champion Jermell Charlo sometime in the future.
Also on this card:
Sam Goodman vs. Miguel Flores, 12 rounds, junior featherweights
Sergei Vorobev vs. Wade Ryan, 10 rounds, junior middleweights
Nathaniel May vs. Jackson Jon England, 10 rounds, junior lightweights
Shanell Dargan vs. Amber Amelia, 6 rounds, women’s junior featherweights
Where to watch it: Showtime
Saturday, October 14 – Fort Bend Community Center, Rosenberg, Texas
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri – middleweight – 12 round
“Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly will try to unify his WBO belt against unbeaten IBF world champion Vincenzo Gualtieri in a high-stakes matchup that could very well end up being the win that Alimkhanuly needs to take his career to the next level.
Also on this card:
Keyshawn Davis vs. Nahir Albright, 10 rounds, lightweights
Duke Ragan vs. Jose Perez, 8 rounds, featherweights
Guido Vianello vs. Curtis Harper, 8 rounds, heavyweights
Kelvin Davis vs. Narciso Carmona, 8 rounds, junior welterweights
Humberto Galindo vs. Oscar Bravo, 8 rounds, lightweights
Giovanni Marquez vs. Donte Strayhorn, 6 rounds, junior welterweights
Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Tyrrell Anthony Herndon, 6 rounds, heavyweights
Where to watch it: ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+
Saturday, October 14 – Polyforum Zam Ná, Merida, Mexico
Miguel Berchelt vs. Diego Ruiz, 10 rounds, lightweights
Angel Ayala Lardizabal vs. Felix Alvarado, 12 rounds, flyweight
Aaron Silva vs. Emiliano Castro, 10 rounds, super middleweight
Irvin Turrubiartes vs. Sebastian Hernandez, 10 rounds, featherweights
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, October 14 – Rudolf Weber Arena, Oberhausen, Germany
Milan Prat vs. Slawa Spomer, 12 rounds, junior middleweights
Austin Trout vs. Steve Suppan, 8 rounds, junior middleweights
Mike Perez vs. Rashad Karimov, 8 rounds, cruiserweights
Saturday, October 14 – Maryland Live Casino, Hanover, Md.
Jaqeem Hutcherson vs. Brandon Chambers, 8 rounds, junior featherweights
Immanuwel Aleem vs. Antonio Luis Hernandez, 6 rounds, super middleweights
Wednesday, October 18 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.
Brandon Glanton vs. Carlos Fromenta Romero, 10 rounds, cruiserweights
Najee Lopez vs. Khainell Wheeler, 8 rounds, super middleweights
Cesar Mateo Tapia vs. Eric Robles, 8 rounds, super middleweights
Jaycob Gomez Zayas vs. Robenilson Vieira de Jesus, 6 rounds, junior lightweights
Where to watch it: ProBoxTV
Wednesday, October 18 – Forum Des Halles, Paris
Estelle Mossely vs. Maira Moneo, 10 rounds, women’s lightweights
Time to step up her game for Mossely, a former Olympian with tons of talent who faltered in her last outing against Magali Rodriguez. In Uruguay’s Moneo she will be facing a human windmill who is also very vulnerable to all kinds of punches. Should be an awesome clash of styles.
Check out our up-to-date streaming service and TV channel guide to gain more insight on the current boxing and combat sports broadcasting landscape, exclusive at The Ring magazine:
How to watch boxing in 2023 – By Diego Morilla
Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.