Fight Night Program – Week of October 12-18

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, October 13 – MTelus, Montreal

Kevin Menoche vs. Jan Michael Poulin, 10 rounds, middleweights

Alexis Barriere vs. Guillermo Casas, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Jaye Byard vs. Tom Vautour, 6 rounds, heavyweights

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Saturday, October 14 – Convention Center, Gold Coast, Australia

Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds junior middleweight

Tszyu will attempt to make the maiden defense of his WBO junior middleweight against a very live underdog in Brian Mendoza while he still waits to face undisputed Ring champion Jermell Charlo sometime in the future.

Also on this card:

Sam Goodman vs. Miguel Flores, 12 rounds, junior featherweights

Sergei Vorobev vs. Wade Ryan, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

Nathaniel May vs. Jackson Jon England, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

Shanell Dargan vs. Amber Amelia, 6 rounds, women’s junior featherweights

Where to watch it: Showtime

Saturday, October 14 – Fort Bend Community Center, Rosenberg, Texas

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri – middleweight – 12 round

“Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly will try to unify his WBO belt against unbeaten IBF world champion Vincenzo Gualtieri in a high-stakes matchup that could very well end up being the win that Alimkhanuly needs to take his career to the next level.

Also on this card:

Keyshawn Davis vs. Nahir Albright, 10 rounds, lightweights

Duke Ragan vs. Jose Perez, 8 rounds, featherweights

Guido Vianello vs. Curtis Harper, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Kelvin Davis vs. Narciso Carmona, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

Humberto Galindo vs. Oscar Bravo, 8 rounds, lightweights

Giovanni Marquez vs. Donte Strayhorn, 6 rounds, junior welterweights

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Tyrrell Anthony Herndon, 6 rounds, heavyweights

Where to watch it: ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

Saturday, October 14 – Polyforum Zam Ná, Merida, Mexico

Miguel Berchelt vs. Diego Ruiz, 10 rounds, lightweights

Angel Ayala Lardizabal vs. Felix Alvarado, 12 rounds, flyweight

Aaron Silva vs. Emiliano Castro, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Irvin Turrubiartes vs. Sebastian Hernandez, 10 rounds, featherweights

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, October 14 – Rudolf Weber Arena, Oberhausen, Germany

Milan Prat vs. Slawa Spomer, 12 rounds, junior middleweights

Austin Trout vs. Steve Suppan, 8 rounds, junior middleweights

Mike Perez vs. Rashad Karimov, 8 rounds, cruiserweights

Saturday, October 14 – Maryland Live Casino, Hanover, Md.

Jaqeem Hutcherson vs. Brandon Chambers, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

Immanuwel Aleem vs. Antonio Luis Hernandez, 6 rounds, super middleweights

Wednesday, October 18 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Brandon Glanton vs. Carlos Fromenta Romero, 10 rounds, cruiserweights

Najee Lopez vs. Khainell Wheeler, 8 rounds, super middleweights

Cesar Mateo Tapia vs. Eric Robles, 8 rounds, super middleweights

Jaycob Gomez Zayas vs. Robenilson Vieira de Jesus, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

Where to watch it: ProBoxTV

Wednesday, October 18 – Forum Des Halles, Paris

Estelle Mossely vs. Maira Moneo, 10 rounds, women’s lightweights

Time to step up her game for Mossely, a former Olympian with tons of talent who faltered in her last outing against Magali Rodriguez. In Uruguay’s Moneo she will be facing a human windmill who is also very vulnerable to all kinds of punches. Should be an awesome clash of styles.

