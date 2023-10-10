Amanda Serrano gathers support of fellow champs in her 3-min, 12-round crusade

Amanda Serrano and Danila Ramos recruit help from fellow boxing stars ahead of their 12-round title bout.

Ring featherweight champ and women’s boxing legend Amanda Serrano appears to be really serious in her fight to establish equal rules for both men and women in boxing.

Today, Amanda Serrano and Danila Ramos, in collaboration with multiple current and former boxing champions and other prominent female fighters, released a statement titled ‘Choice’. The statement “affirms the pursuit of female fighters to achieve equal pay, promotion, and competitive opportunity in the sport of boxing.”

The statement comes on the heels of Amanda’s decision to fight 12 rounds at three minutes each for her unified title fight against Ramos on Friday, October 27th, 2023 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL.

The statement indicates that Amanda and Danila’s choice is supported by the Florida Athletic Commission, WBO, WBA, and IBF, which puts pressure on the WBC as the only sanctioning body that has vocally expressed concerns about the new rules that Serrano advocates for.

Serrano was able to gather the support of a number of women’s boxing greats both past and present, and the statement goes on to say that “their colleagues are proud to amplify their decision as they stand up for this precedent and women’s future choice to compete with the same rules as men, should they so choose.”

United in support of Amanda and Danila’s ‘Choice’ statement are fighters such as (in alphabetical order) Laila Ali, Ramla Ali, Daniela Bermudez, Evelin Nazarena Bermudez, Chantelle Cameron, Bonnie Canino, Maricela Cornejo, Franchón Crews-Dezurn, Seniesa Estrada, Shadasia Green, Miriam Gutierrez, Christina Hammer, Heather Hardy, Lisa Holewyne, Holly Holm, Natasha Jonas, Sarah Mahfoud, Christy Martin, Mikaela Mayer, Layla McCarter, Maira Moneo, Elena Reid, Krystal Rosado, Britt VanBuskirk and Ann Wolfe.

“I want to thank all of the boxers who are supporting this message of ‘Choice’. We are advocating for the ability to choose,” said Amanda Serrano. “Female boxers compete in MMA with 5 minute rounds, the same as their male counterparts. Even in bare knuckle boxing, women and men compete with the same rules. Danila and I, on Friday, October 27th, are proud to make history and compete under the same rules as male boxers. This is a fight for women everywhere to be treated the same. Thank you to the Florida Athletic Commission, the sanctioning bodies WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO, Boxlab Promotions and of course my incredible team at Most Valuable Promotions and Jordan Maldonado.”

A press release by MVP Promotions was used in this article.