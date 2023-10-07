Alan David Picasso stays unbeaten with stoppage win over Yeison Vargas

Alan David Picasso

Alan David Picasso is making moves towards the upper echelon of the junior featherweight division.

Picasso knocked out late-sub Yeison Vargas in the second round late Friday night at the Arena Sonora in Hermosillo, Mexico. Picasso improved to 26-0-1, 15 knockouts.

Both fighters had their moments, but the taller-Picasso, who was rated as high as No. 10 by The Ring at 122 pounds earlier this year, landed the more effective punches throughout the fight.

Towards the end of the second round, Picasso connected with a left hook to the body, followed by a left hook to the head that sent Vargas down to the canvas. Vargas beat the count, but did not look fit to continue, prompting the fight to be stopped at 2:19.

The 23-year-old Picasso previously fought on July 15 in his hometown of Mexico City, stopping Sabelo Ngebinyana in the sixth round. Picasso has shown more aggression and power in recent fights, having now stopped 10 of his last 12 opponents.

Picasso is currently a student at La Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM), where he is studying neuroscience. He is promoted by Zanfer Boxing.

Vargas, who is originally from Cartagena, Colombia and now resides in Orlando, Florida, falls to 21-14, 15 KOs. The 33-year-old has lost five of his last six fights after winning his previous three bouts.

In featherweight action, Daniel Lugo of Hermosillo dropped Miguel Torres once in the opening round en route to a hard-fought unanimous decision.

Scores were 98-91, 97-92, and 95-94 for Lugo, who improved to 27-2, 18 KOs. The 28-year-old has won his last three fights.

Torres, who resides in Guadalajara, Mexico, falls to 12-2, 7 KOs. The 24-year-old has now lost two of his last three fights.

Fringe junior middleweight contender Damian Sosa of Tijuana, Mexico improved to 23-2, 12 KOs by stopping Mexico City’s Jesus Pina Najera (22-8-1, 17 KOs) in the 10th round.

In flyweight action, Gohan Rodriguez of Gomez Palacios, Mexico defeated Raul Rubio (16-3, 7 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico by split decision. One judge scored the bout 76-75 for Rubio, while the other two judges scored the bout 77-74 and 78-73 for Rodriguez, who goes to 14-3-1, 1 KO.

Junior flyweight Damian Arce of Cuba improved to 3-0, 2 KOs, knocking out Hermosillo’s Jesus Heriberto Perez (2-1, 2 KOs) in the second round.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

