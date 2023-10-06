Saturday, October 07, 2023  |
Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington make weight for featherweight title clash

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington weigh in ahead of their WBA featherweight title tomorrow night. Photo by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
06
Oct
by Ring TV | 

Leigh Wood, The Ring’s No. 3-rated featherweight, made weight for his anticipated WBA title defense against former beltholder Josh Warrington, The Ring’s No. 8-rated contender. The battle-tested Englishmen clash on Saturday at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. The entire card, including the Teri Harper-Cecilia Braekhus co-feature, will be streamed live on DAZN.

Below, courtesy of a Matchroom Boxing press release, is the card’s running order with the weights of each fighter.

6 x 3 mins International Bantamweight contest
KOBY MCNAMARA 117.8 lbs v FRANCISCO RODRIGUEZ 118.8 lbs
(Leeds, England)                           (Alfacar, Spain)

followed by



6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest
CAMERON VUONG 137.4 lbs v ENGEL GOMEZ 138.1 lbs
(Bluth, England)                           (Chinandega, Nicaragua)

followed by

8 x 3 mins International Super-Bantamweight contest
NICO LEIVARS 123.5 lbs v RYAN WALKER 123.1 lbs
(Mansfield, England)            (Newham, England)

followed by

19:00 LIVE ON DAZN

8 x 3 mins International Super-Welterweight contest
JUNAID BOSTAN 155.7 lbs v COREY MCCULLOCH 154.9 lbs
(Rotherham, England)             (Arbroath, Scotland)

followed by

12 x 3 mins Final Eliminator For British Featherweight Title & WBA Continental Featherweight Title
HOPEY PRICE 125.3 lbs v CONNOR COGHILL 125.4 lbs
(Leeds, England)                  (Hull, England)

followed by

12 x 3 mins Final Eliminator for British Middleweight Title & WBA Intercontinental Middleweight Title
KIERON CONWAY 159.6 lbs v LINUS UDOFIA 159.4 lbs
(Northampton, England)           (Luton, England)

followed by

10 x 2 mins WBA & WBO Super-Welterweight World Titles
TERRI HARPER 150.4 lbs v CECILIA BRAEKHUS 153.9 lbs
(Denaby Main, England)       (Bergen, Norway)

followed by

12 x 3 mins WBA Featherweight World Title
LEIGH WOOD 125.7 lbs v JOSH WARRINGTON 125.3 lbs
(Nottingham, England)      (Leeds, England)

