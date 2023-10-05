Cain Sandoval faces Wesley Ferrer at MSG in Walsh-Villarreal co-main event

Cain Sandoval (left) vs. Jose Angulo (Photo by Lina Baker/360 Promotions)

Unbeaten lightweight prospect Cain Sandoval will face once-beaten Wesley Ferrer on November 9, 360 Boxing Promotions announced Wednesday afternoon. The eight-round bout will take place at The Hulu Theatre inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Sandoval-Ferrer fight will precede the main event bout between unbeaten junior middleweight Callum Walsh and Ismael Villarreal.

Both fights will stream live on UFC Fight Pass.

“We’re very excited to announce this outstanding fight for the November 9 event,” said promoter Tom Loeffler. “With his impressive run of show stopping knockouts, Cain Sandoval has become one of the West Coast’s most compelling must-see fighters. However, fighting at ‘The Mecca’ is a true proving ground for any fighter and against the most experienced, hometown veteran Wesley Ferrer, he faces the toughest challenge of his young career.”

Sandoval (10-0, 10 knockouts), who resides in Sacramento, California, will be taking a significant step up in opposition against Ferrer.

The 21-year-old last fought on July 22 in Santa Ynez, California, dropping gatekeeper Jose Marruffo once en route to a knockout win in the sixth round.

In his previous fight on April 14, his first under the 360 Boxing Promotions banner, Sandoval broke down Jose Angulo of Ecuador, dropping him twice before winning by knockout in the sixth round.

November 9 will mark Sandoval’s fourth fight of 2023. Sandoval is managed by Oscar A. Sanchez.

Ferrer (17-1-1, 8 KOs), who resides in Brooklyn, New York, defeated Jeyson Velez by majority decision in his last bout on August 13 of last year. Ferrer has won his last five bouts since losing by a majority decision to Steven Ortiz in a clash of unbeaten prospects in September 2018.

The 31-year-old also has a draw against Will Madera. Ferrer is managed by Peter Gonzalez.

