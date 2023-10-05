Steve Claggett takes a step up against Miguel Madueño in Montreal on Nov. 14

Steve Claggett - Photo by Vincent Ethier (Eye of The Tiger)

Junior welterweight contender Steve Claggett will face big-punching Miguel Madueño at Montreal Casino, Montreal, on Tuesday, November 14.

Claggett-Madueño will headline the event on ESPN+ in the US and the card will also be broadcast live on punchinggrace.com.

Former two-time middleweight world title challenger Steven Butler will return to action after unsuccessful shot at WBO titlist Janik Alimkhanuly (KO 2) in May in the co-feature against an as yet to be announced opponent. He is now working under the tutelage of respected trainer John Scully in Connecticut.

Claggett (36-7-2, 25 knockouts) turned professional in 2008. He’s known as a rough, tough competitor, capable of upsetting anyone or suffering surprising losses. The 34-year-old has lost to Konstantin Ponomarev (UD 8), Chris Van Heerden (MD 10) and compatriot Yves Ulysse Jr. (UD 10). However, he also holds wins over previously unbeaten Emanuel Robles (SD 10), Ulysse (SD 10) and Petros Ananyan (UD 10).

The battle-hardened Calgary native is on a seven fight win streak, which includes three victories this year over Rafael Lugo (RTD 7), former world champion Alberto Machado (TKO 3) and, most recently, a dominant decision over game Carlos Sanchez (UD 10).

Madueño (30-1, 28 KOs) turned professional in his native Mexico in early 2017. While the calibre of his opposition hasn’t always been the best, his vaunted power has been on display with 23 of his opponents not getting past the third round.

He holds wins over once-touted Sonny Fredrickson (TKO 10) and Juan Huertas (KO 5). His lone loss came in Panama against former WBA 130-pound ruler Jezreel Corrales (UD 12). The 24-year-old enters this fight having won his last three outings.

Also scheduled to appear on the undercard are a handful of Eye of The Tiger’s prospects such as Mehmet Unal (5-0, 4 KOs), Imam Khataev (3-0, 3 KOs), Wilkens Mathieu (3-0, 2 KOs), Moreno Fendero (1-0), Luis Santana (10-0, 4 KOs), Avery Martin Duval (10-0-1, 6 KOs) and Jhon Orobio (4-0, 4 KOs).

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright