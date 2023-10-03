Vladimir Shishkin makes case for a title shot with quick stoppage of Ramon Ayala

Vladimir Shishkin (Photo by Dave Mandel/SHOWTIME)

Another fight, another win for Vladimir Shishkin.

Shishkin made quick work of Ramon Ayala, winning by knockout in the second round Friday night at the Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort in Miami, Florida.

The 32-year-old Shishkin, who is originally from Stepnoe, Russia and now resides in Detroit, Michigan, improved to 15-0, 9 knockouts. Shishkin is currently rated at No. 8 by The Ring at 168 pounds.

Promoter Dmitriy Salita was impressed by Shishkin’s performance and hopes a fight can be mandated for Shishkin to face Ring magazine super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez or an elimination bout against another top contender.

“Vladimir is on track to fight for the super middleweight world title,” Salita told The Ring Sunday evening. “He keeps getting better, stronger, and sharper. His time to dominate the division is now and his presence will add a new dominant force to this talent-packed division.”

Friday was a stay-busy fight for Shishkin.

Shishkin walked down Ayala, backing him up against the ropes. During an exchange in round two, Shishkin unleashed a barrage of punches that dropped Ayala to the canvas. Ayala remained on the canvas, against the ropes, as referee Michael DeJesus counted him out.

In his previous fight on December 17, Shishkin defeated Jose Uzcategui by unanimous decision. On March 5 of last year, Shishkin stopped Jeyson Minda in the sixth round.

Shishkin has appeared on a handful of ShoBox telecasts. In his most notable fights, Shishkin defeated Sena Agbeko by decision in February 2021 and stopped DeAndre Ware in August 2019.

Ayala, who grew up in Cuernavaca, Mexico, falls to 25-9-1, 13 KOs. Ayala lost by knockout to Neeco Macias on April 7.

The 34-year-old has now lost his last four bouts.

The Shishkin-Ayala fight took place on a card was promoted by Laura Ching.

