Pablo Cesar Cano seeks to keep his solid streak alive against Zachary Ochoa

Pablo Cesar Cano could be a wild card in the competitive welterweight division.

After capitalizing on modest success at 140 pounds, Cano is confident he can build upon the success of recent fights.

Cano will face Zachary Ochoa on Wednesday night in a crossroads bout. The 10-round bout will take place at the Whitesands (also known as the ProBox TV) Events Center in Plant City, Florida (ProBox TV application and YouTube page, 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

The 33-year-old Cano (34-8-1, 23 knockouts), who resides in Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico, last fought on October 29 of last year, knocking out Oscar Arenas Maya in the third round of a stay-busy fight. In his previous fight in September 2021, Cano was knocked out in the second round by Danielito Zorrilla.

The loss to Zorrilla is the only blemish in Cano’s last five fights. Cano lost back-to-back fights in 2017, by split decision to Fidel Maldonado and by knockout to Marcelino Lopez.

Cano twice challenged for a world title belt at 140 pounds, losing to then-WBC titleholder Erik Morales in 2011 and by a close split decision to Paulie Malignaggi, then the WBA world titleholder, 13 months later.

ProBox TV Senior Producer Chris Glover is confident Cano can win impressively Wednesday and challenge the best at 140 and 147 pounds.

“I’m confident Cano can get back into world title contention,” Glover told The Ring Monday afternoon. “Cano still has a lot to give at 140 and 147 pounds. Adrien Broner can come get it. He faced a weak opponent in Chris Howard. If Broner wants a real fight, he can get it. Let’s see what Ochoa has to offer against Pablo on Wednesday.”

Cano also has a decision loss to Shane Mosley and a knockout win over Jorge Linares.

Ochoa (21-3, 7 KOs), who resides in Brooklyn, New York, last fought on April 16 of last year, losing a unanimous decision to unbeaten junior welterweight Brandun Lee. In his previous fight in February 2021, the 30-year-old lost by split decision to Juan Jose Velasco.

In the co-feature, Omar Salcido (17-0, 12 KOs), who is originally from Hermosillo, Mexico and currently lives and trains in Lakeside, California, will square off against Panama’s Jose Nñez (15-0-2, 7 KOs) in a lightweight bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing