Tevin Farmer continues comeback with sixth round knockout of Oscar Barajas

Tevin Farmer. Photo by Ed Mulholland/ Matchroom Boxing USA

Tevin Farmer scored his first knockout in five years, starching durable journeyman Oscar Barajas with one punch in round six of their junior lightweight bout on Friday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The former IBF junior lightweight titleholder uncorked a well-timed left cross on his fellow southpaw, putting him out cold without a count. Referee Eric Dali acted quickly to the sight of Barajas stretched out with his eyes open, immediately signaling the end of the bout.

The win was Farmer’s first inside the distance since his 2018 stoppage of James Tennyson, and his second win in three months following a layoff of over three years after he lost his title in a close decision loss to Joseph Diaz Jr. in 2020.

Rare Tevin Farmer 1 punch knockout #boxingpic.twitter.com/OBImCOGLYB



— Fuckie Chinster (@DailyBruise2) September 30, 2023

The 33-year-old Farmer (32-5-1, 7 knockouts) is set to make his third straight appearance at the 2300 Arena on December 1 before seeking a title opportunity in 2024.

The loss snaps a three-fight winning streak for Barajas (7-9-1, 2 KOs), whose last stoppage defeat came against former WBA featherweight titleholder Mauricio Lara in 2019.

Earlier on the card, Ghandi Romain (1-1, 1 KO) of Union City, N.J. scored his first professional victory, sopping Jose Luis Fracica Baron (0-6) at 59 seconds of the first round. The win comes just two months after his hectic pro debut at the same venue, when Romain dropped Anthony Dill twice in round three, only to see Dill come back and score a stoppage later in the round.

The welterweight boxer Romain is next slated for action on November 11 at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark.

Heavyweight Daniel Bean (2-2, 2 KOs) of Old Bridge, N.J. fell to his second straight defeat, losing by majority decision once agin to Robinson Perez (2-0) of Southbridge, Mass. The scores were 37-39 on two cards and 38-38 on the third.

Junior middleweight prospect Oluwafemi Oyeleye (14-0, 8 KOs) of Long Beach, Calif. sent Jimmy Williams (18-13-2, 6 KOs) to his eighth straight defeat, stopping him in three rounds.

The event was promoted by Alex Barbosa of R&B Promotions.