From The Archive: Larry Holmes TKO 11 Earnie Shavers

Larry Holmes boldly takes it to Earnie Shavers in their 1979 rematch, a classic matchup due to the dramatic seventh-round knockdown. Photo from The Ring archive

On this day (September 28) in 1979, Larry Holmes proved his championship mettle (and recuperative power beyond any doubt) by getting up and battling to a late-stoppage victory after being floored by arguably the hardest puncher in heavyweight history.

Holmes, who was making the fourth defense of the WBC title he won in an epic battle with Ken Norton in 1978, was dropped by a right-hand bomb from Earnie Shavers that would have put any heavyweight not named Muhammad Ali asleep in Round 7. Ringside sports writers say the noise made by the impact of Shaver’s fist is the loudest punch they’ve ever heard. Somehow, Holmes, who had outpointed Shavers in a title-elimination bout prior to the showdown with Norton, got up and wore the determined KO puncher down to an 11th-round stoppage.

Read a full account of this classic heavyweight clash in the May 2022 issue of The Ring, which celebrates Holmes' hall-of-fame career.

Ring Magazine was there at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and the following photos are from its photo archives.

