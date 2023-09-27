Miguel Berchelt returns to action against Diego Ruiz on Oct. 14 in Mexico

Miguel Berchelt. Photo by HoganPhotos / Golden Boy Promotions

Former world titlist Miguel “El Alacrán” Berchelt (38-3, 34 KOs) of Yucatan will make a redemptive return to the ring as the main event of ‘Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Mexico Edition’ in a lightweight match against former world champion challenger Diego “El Profeta” Ruiz (24-7-1, 12 KOs), of Tucuman, Argentina.

Berchelt will return to action more than 16 months after his loss to Jeremiah Nakathila, which came one year after he was stopped by Oscar Valdez in 2021. In that fight, Berchelt snapped a 17-fight winning streak and lost his WBC junior lightweight belt after seven defenses.

The 10-round lightweight fight is presented in co-promotion with Zanfer Boxing on Saturday, October 14 at the Poliforum Zamna in Mérida, and will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.

In the co-main event, Mexico City’s undefeated Angel Ayala (16-0, 7 KOs) will have his clean record tested by former world champion of Managua, Nicaragua, Felix “El Gemelo” Alvarado (39-3, 34 KOs) in an IBF Eliminator fight scheduled for 10-rounds.

Also making his grand return to the ring, Aaron Silva (13-0, 10 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico will participate in a 10-round super middleweight fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent.

Opening the DAZN broadcast and also from Monterrey, Irvin Turrubiartes (25-0-1, 15 KOs) is scheduled for a 10-round featherweight match against Oaxaca, Mexico’s Sergio Sanchez (20-1, 12 KOs).

In the preliminary fights, Texcoco’s Juan Ayala (12-1, 7 KOs) will participate in a 10-round bantamweight fight. In an eight-round junior lightweight fight, Guadalajara’s Bryan Anco (9-0, 8 KOs) will look to continue his knockout streak. Opponents for both will be announced soon.

