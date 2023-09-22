Hiroto Kyoguchi stretches win streak to two with third round TKO of Jerven Mama

Hiroto Kyoguchi scored his second victory in four months on Friday, stopping Jerven Mama in three rounds at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Kyoguchi (18-1, 12 knockouts) controlled the flyweight bout from the opening bell, pushing the Filipino journeyman back with combinations before a left uppercut to the chin dropped Mama (13-4-1, 7 KOs) of General Santos City, Philippines. Mama beat the count but the fight was stopped by referee Michiaki Someya.

The win was the second straight for the 29-year-old Kyoguchi, a former IBF strawweight and WBA junior flyweight titleholder who is rebuilding in a new division after being stopped in seven rounds by his countryman Kenshiro Teraji last November in a 108-pound unification bout.

Earlier on the card, Suzumi Takayama (7-0, 6 KOs) scored an eighth round stoppage of Tsubasa Murachi (10-2, 3 KOs) to retain the Japan Boxing Commission super flyweight title.