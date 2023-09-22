Friday, September 22, 2023  |
Hiroto Kyoguchi stretches win streak to two with third round TKO of Jerven Mama

by Ryan Songalia | 

Hiroto Kyoguchi scored his second victory in four months on Friday, stopping Jerven Mama in three rounds at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Kyoguchi (18-1, 12 knockouts) controlled the flyweight bout from the opening bell, pushing the Filipino journeyman back with combinations before a left uppercut to the chin dropped Mama (13-4-1, 7 KOs) of General Santos City, Philippines. Mama beat the count but the fight was stopped by referee Michiaki Someya.

The win was the second straight for the 29-year-old Kyoguchi, a former IBF strawweight and WBA junior flyweight titleholder who is rebuilding in a new division after being stopped in seven rounds by his countryman Kenshiro Teraji last November in a 108-pound unification bout.

Earlier on the card, Suzumi Takayama (7-0, 6 KOs) scored an eighth round stoppage of Tsubasa Murachi (10-2, 3 KOs) to retain the Japan Boxing Commission super flyweight title.



