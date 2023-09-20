Hiroto Kyoguchi returns to action against Jerven Mama in Tokyo on Friday

Hiroto Kyoguchi (Photo by Naoki Fukuda)

No shame losing to one of the best fighters in boxing today.

Hiroto Kyoguchi has not let his loss to Kenshiro Teraji slow him down. Now he is fighting in a new weight class with the expectation of contending soon for a world title belt.

Kyoguchi will face Jerven Mama this coming Friday night at the famed Korakuen Hall in his hometown of Tokyo, Japan. The 10-round flyweight bout will headline a five-bout card promoted by Shota Furusawa.

The 29-year-old (17-1, 11 knockouts) last fought on May 20, defeating Ronald Jay Biendima of the Philippines by unanimous decision. The win over Biendima took place almost seven months after Kyoguchi lost by knockout to Teraji in a world junior flyweight unification fight. Kyoguchi was attempting to make the fifth successful defense of the WBA title he won from Hekkie Budler in December 2018.

Amongst the defenses of the WBA world title belt were victories over Axel Aragon Vega and Esteban Bermudez.

Teraji and Budler squared off this past Monday, with Teraji successfully defending his Ring junior flyweight championship and unified world title belts by knocking out Budler in the ninth round.

Kyoguchi was also a world titleholder at 105 pounds.

Mama (13-3-1, 7 KOs), who resides in General Santos City in the Philippines, lost by knockout to unbeaten Yahir Frank Verdugo in his last bout on June 17.

The 26-year-old has lost three of his last four bouts, with the other defeats coming to unbeaten Filipino prospects Mark Vicelles and Bernard Robles.

Also taking place on the card will be a 10-round junior bantamweight bout between hard-hitting southpaw Suzumi Takayama (6-0, 5 KOs), who also resides in Tokyo, and Tsubasa Murachi (10-1-1, 3 KOs) of Mount Fuji, Japan.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

