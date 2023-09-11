Joe Cordina puts his IBF 130-pound belt on the line against Edward Vazquez on Nov. 4

Cordina (left) opens up on Dodd. Photo by Lawrence Lustig

Joe Cordina will defend his IBF junior lightweight belt against highly-rated American rival Edward Vazquez at the famous Casino de Monte Carlo on Saturday November 4, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding – France and French Overseas Territories, Andorra and Monaco).

Undefeated Welsh hero Cordina (16-0, 9 KOs) is widely regarded as one of the best British fighters today, a two-time champion of the world in just 16 fights, and returns to the ring following his breathtaking victory last April over Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov. And Cordina makes his way back to Monaco where he overcame Mario Enrique Tinoco in November 2019.

The Tony Sims-trained champion, 31, will face a tough challenge in Vazquez (15-1, 3 KOs), who gets his first-ever title shot thanks to a four-fight winning streak. The 27-year-old Texan’s only career loss to date was a split decision defeat by Raymond Ford in May 2022.

Another all-action title fight is in store when South Africa’s Sive Nontshinga puts his IBF junior flyweight title on the line against Mexico’s Adrian Curiel Dominguez (22-4-1, 3 KOs).

The ‘Special One’ Nontshinga (12-0, 9 KOs) makes the second defence of his IBF crown, which he won in a fight of the year contender against Hector Flores Calixto in 2022, and this bout promises to be another enthralling 12-round fight.

The future of French boxing will be on display too as Souleymane Cissokho takes on Isaias Lucero.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist is undefeated as a professional (16-0, 9 KOs), and will be looking to put on another strong showcase of his incredible talents on home soil when he collides with hard-hitting Mexican, Lucero (16-1, 10 KOs).

The inspirational Ramla Ali will seek redemption as she looks to avenge her only professional loss to date in a rematch with Julissa Guzman (13-2-2, 7 KOs), who sensationally stopped Ali (8-1-0, 2 KOs) in round eight when they met in New Orleans back in June.

Campaign activist Ali, who fled war-torn Somalia as a refugee at the age of 12 to move to the UK, was selected as one of Time Magazine’s Women of the Year for 2023 and is a global ambassador for UNICEF along with Cartier and Christian Dior. A win over rival Guzman will reignite her dream of becoming a future world champion.

More unmissable bouts will be confirmed in due course, along with ticket details.

“I’m excited to be fighting at the Casino de Monte-Carlo for a second time as I put my title on the line against Edward Vazquez,” said Cordina. “I have happy memories of fighting in Monte Carlo, and I’m looking to put on another explosive performance on November 4 as I continue to work towards unifying the division. Tune in live on DAZN.”

“We’re delighted to be returning to beautiful Monte Carlo for another stacked night of action,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “This will be our first fight night in Monte Carlo since 2019 and I’m thrilled to be returning with a huge double-header featuring Joe Cordina defending his crown against Edward Vazquez and Sive Nontshinga putting his belt on the line against Adrian Curiel Dominguez.

A press release by Matchroom Boxing was used in this article.