Fight Night Program – Week of Sept. 8-13

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, September 8 – Lac Leamy Casino, Gatineau, Canada

Christian Mbilli vs. Demond Nicholson – super middleweights

Cameroon-born rising super middleweight contender Mbilli takes on power-punching contender Nicholson in what could be one of Mbilli’s last pit stops before a long-awaited title shot.

Also on this card:

Steve Claggett vs. Carlos Sanchez Valadez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Alexandre Gaumont vs. Ulices Tovar Rivera – middleweight – 8 rounds

Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse vs. Timea Nagy – women’s cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Mehmet Unal vs. Hernan David Perez – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Harley David O’Reilly vs. Israel Nava Lopez – light heavyweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Friday, September 8 – Motor City Casino, Detroit

Marlon Harrington vs. Ramses Agaton – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Joseph Hicks Jr. vs. Gilberto Pereira dos Santos – middleweight – 6 rounds

Derick Miller Jr. vs. Fernando Simoes de Almeida – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Samuel Rizzo vs. Akeem Jackson – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Friday, September 8 – Traktor Sport Palace, Chelyabinsk, Russia

Roman Andreev vs. Zaur Adbullaev – lightweight – 10 rounds

Vildan Minasov vs. Rene Alvarado – lightweight – 10 rounds

Ivan Kozlovsky vs. Isa Chaniev – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Khariton Agrba vs. Alexander Duran – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, September 9 – Thunder Studios, Long Beach, Calif.

Rigoberto Hermosillo vs. Alexis De Luna – featherweight – 8 rounds

Emiliano Moreno vs. Levy Garcia Benitez – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Nelson Oliva vs. Selim Martinez – middleweight – 6 rounds

Juan Sanchez vs. Roberto Patron Sosa – welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Fox Deportes

Saturday, September 9 – Abu Dhabi, UAE

Bader Samreen vs. Jose Paez Gonzales – lightweight – 10 rounds

Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. Jemsi Kibazange – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

Mohammed Bekdash vs. Musa Ntege – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Bishara Sabbar vs. Mohd Azahar – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Sunday, September 10 – La Paz, Baja California, Mexico

Kenia Enriquez vs. Ibeth Zamora – women’s flyweight – 10 rounds

Isaac Lucero vs. Eduardo Rodriguez – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Wednesday, September 13 – Hoops Capital East, Moore Park, Australia

Vegas Larfield vs. Albert Nolan – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Dylan Biggs vs. Ryan Mitchem – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Jackson Murray vs. Louis Marsters – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Cody Beekin vs. Joel Pavlides – middleweight – 6 rounds

