Fight Night Program – Week of Sept. 8-13
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Friday, September 8 – Lac Leamy Casino, Gatineau, Canada
Christian Mbilli vs. Demond Nicholson – super middleweights
Cameroon-born rising super middleweight contender Mbilli takes on power-punching contender Nicholson in what could be one of Mbilli’s last pit stops before a long-awaited title shot.
Also on this card:
Steve Claggett vs. Carlos Sanchez Valadez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Alexandre Gaumont vs. Ulices Tovar Rivera – middleweight – 8 rounds
Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse vs. Timea Nagy – women’s cruiserweight – 6 rounds
Mehmet Unal vs. Hernan David Perez – light heavyweight – 6 rounds
Harley David O’Reilly vs. Israel Nava Lopez – light heavyweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+
Friday, September 8 – Motor City Casino, Detroit
Marlon Harrington vs. Ramses Agaton – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Joseph Hicks Jr. vs. Gilberto Pereira dos Santos – middleweight – 6 rounds
Derick Miller Jr. vs. Fernando Simoes de Almeida – cruiserweight – 6 rounds
Samuel Rizzo vs. Akeem Jackson – junior lightweight – 6 rounds
Friday, September 8 – Traktor Sport Palace, Chelyabinsk, Russia
Roman Andreev vs. Zaur Adbullaev – lightweight – 10 rounds
Vildan Minasov vs. Rene Alvarado – lightweight – 10 rounds
Ivan Kozlovsky vs. Isa Chaniev – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Khariton Agrba vs. Alexander Duran – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Saturday, September 9 – Thunder Studios, Long Beach, Calif.
Rigoberto Hermosillo vs. Alexis De Luna – featherweight – 8 rounds
Emiliano Moreno vs. Levy Garcia Benitez – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Nelson Oliva vs. Selim Martinez – middleweight – 6 rounds
Juan Sanchez vs. Roberto Patron Sosa – welterweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: Fox Deportes
Saturday, September 9 – Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bader Samreen vs. Jose Paez Gonzales – lightweight – 10 rounds
Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. Jemsi Kibazange – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds
Mohammed Bekdash vs. Musa Ntege – cruiserweight – 8 rounds
Bishara Sabbar vs. Mohd Azahar – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Sunday, September 10 – La Paz, Baja California, Mexico
Kenia Enriquez vs. Ibeth Zamora – women’s flyweight – 10 rounds
Isaac Lucero vs. Eduardo Rodriguez – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Wednesday, September 13 – Hoops Capital East, Moore Park, Australia
Vegas Larfield vs. Albert Nolan – junior featherweight – 8 rounds
Dylan Biggs vs. Ryan Mitchem – super middleweight – 6 rounds
Jackson Murray vs. Louis Marsters – heavyweight – 6 rounds
Cody Beekin vs. Joel Pavlides – middleweight – 6 rounds
