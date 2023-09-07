Latest issue of The Ring magazine previews Canelo-Charlo showdown

The Canelo-Charlo clash is the cover story to the September 2023 issue of The Ring. Art by Richard T. Slone

The September 2023 digital issue of The Ring magazine is now live

Just one month removed from Spence-Crawford, The Ring is proud to preview another mega-fight with another brilliantly painted cover from famed artist Richard T. Slone and another expertly penned cover story by former editor-in-chief Nigel Collins.

The veteran scribe and hall of famer looks at the September 30 showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo and wonders if we are witnessing the home stretch of the Mexican superstar’s great career.

Award-winning author Don Stradley takes a historical look at the Canelo-Charlo matchup, which pits the undisputed junior middleweight champion vs. the undisputed super middleweight champion. Charlo is leapfrogging the middleweight division in pursuit of glory and Don takes an entertaining and informative look at great leap-froggers of the past, from Henry Armstrong to Roy Jones Jr.

Stradley also provides a feature on the legend and lore of the Jack Dempsey–Luis Firpo heavyweight championship shootout, which hits its 100th anniversary on September 14.

Former managing editor Tom Gray takes an academically analytical look at the two best boxers on the planet – Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue – and grades the skills and abilities of the generational talents.

Other articles include:

* Mythical Matchups: Ron Lipton returns with his special brand of fight fiction, this time facilitating a clash between two all-time great lightweights he’s very familiar with – Carlos Ortiz and Roberto Duran.

* Catching up with Sugar Ray Leonard and his fight against diabetes.

* The next star of British women’s boxing – Caroline Dubois

All this and our regular departments: the Ringside and Commissioner’s Corner editorials (by current Editor-In-Chief Doug Fischer and former EIC Randy Gordon), Greatest Hits (spotlighting former super middleweight stalwart Lucian Bute), senior editor Brian Harty’s Ratings Analysis, Fighter of the Month (three-division beltholder Emanuel Navarrete), New Faces (focusing on Mayweather-inspired prospect Delmer Zamora III) and the World Beat columns covering international boxing news and events.

