Trainers Shields, Santos, Ford and Garcia share their insight on Canelo-Charlo

Four of the top trainers in the sport, Ronnie Shields, Bob Santos, Calvin Ford and Robert Garcia, offered their insights and analysis of the upcoming historic showdown between Ring super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez and undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo during a virtual media roundtable on Wednesday.

Canelo vs. Charlo headlines a Showtime PPV on Saturday, September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.







Here is what the trainers had to say Wednesday, including their predictions for the super fight:

Ronnie Shields: Trainer of Jermall Charlo, former Trainer of Jermell Charlo, Erislandy Lara and more

“This is a big opportunity for Jermell and one that I know he’s not gonna take lightly, He’s gonna do everything in his power to come out victorious. That’s what he does. He wants to be the best, all the time.

“From his last two showings, Canelo has said he has injuries. Now he wants to prove that he hasn’t lost a step. He’s a competitor. He wants his people to stay behind him, so I think he actually comes into the fight in the best shape he’s been in in a long time.

Charlo is one of the few fighters who holds his power throughout the whole fight. You don’t get too many of those, but Canelo is also able to do that. It really makes this a great fight.

“Charlo has to make sure he wins rounds convincingly. You won’t win close rounds against Canelo. You have to keep pushing. Canelo has great defense, so Charlo has to be in great shape and push from beginning to end.

“You don’t see a lot of fighters go to Canelo’s body, because it’s hard to get close enough to do it. He’ll have to come up with a scheme to get into that position.

“I think Jermell Charlo wins this fight by split-decision.”

Bob Santos: 2022 Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year, Trainer of Mario Barrios, Hector Luis Garcia and more

“This is gonna be a very competitive fight. People are talking about Canelo being the bigger guy but I’ve been around both fighters quite a bit and I think people are missing that Charlo is a big guy. He might be naturally the bigger guy. Canelo has built his body up over time.

“It’s gonna come down to who wants it more and who can implement their game plan. I think Canelo is more comfortable in these kinds of fights, but I know that Charlo won’t have a problem with the size.

“I think Canelo has a chip on his shoulder. I take the John Ryder fight with a grain of salt, because no matter what guys say, it’s hard to get motivated sometimes when you’re not fighting elite guys. When you fight elite guys, you know your career is on the line. Canelo knows what kind of dangerous opponent Jermell Charlo is. I’m expecting the best Canelo for this fight.

“I think somebody is getting stopped. I’m not gonna say who, but I think it’ll come down to whoever capitalizes on the mistakes that their opponent makes.

“I could see either guy capitalizing in this fight. It wouldn’t surprise me if either guy stopped the other. I think Canelo probably wins, but I like how Charlo punches short and direct. I could see him catching Canelo with some of those straight shots.

“I won’t be surprised if Charlo wins, but I’m 55-45 leaning towards Canelo. I really think somebody is getting knocked out.”

Calvin Ford: Trainer for Five-Time World Champion Gervonta Davis

“Canelo is changing up some things and going back to what got him here. For Charlo, this is a fight that he’s been asking for. He’s very motivated and that mentality will be important in this fight.

“Both guys have chips on their shoulders. Charlo knows the statement he can make with a win. Canelo is on the throne right now, and he doesn’t wanna get knocked off. These guys can both punch. We’ll see who executes their game plan. This fight could be a real roller coaster ride.

“Charlo has nothing to lose. If he goes in there with that attitude, then he can be victorious. Canelo is that guy right now and he’s changed his camp, so I know he’s taking this fight really seriously.

“Canelo’s defense is strong, so Charlo really needs to stay on him. Somebody has to take a chance, and that’s where we’ll see the knockout.

“Somebody is going to sleep. I don’t know which one, but someone is going to sleep.”

Robert Garcia: 2011 Ring Magazine and 2012 BWAA Trainer of the Year, former Trainer of Mikey Garcia, Abner Mares and more

“I can’t wait for this fight. It’s gonna be one of those challenges that Canelo will need to be in top shape for. The size won’t matter. I’m pretty sure when it comes to fight night, they’ll be around the same weight. It’s gonna be very competitive and I can’t wait.

“Everyone says that Canelo is one of the hardest working fighters they’ve ever seen. But Canelo hasn’t looked that good his last couple of fights. That is a reason to give Charlo a really good chance. Charlo is not gonna hold back.

“You can train to the best of your abilities, but sometimes your body just doesn’t respond as well. Canelo may be training as hard as ever, but he’s had 18 years as a professional fighter. I still pick him to win the fight, but I don’t think it’s gonna be easy.

“Boxing needs these kinds of fights and I’m so glad we’ve had a lot of them recently. It’s been such a great year and it’s just getting better and better.

“If Charlo wins this fight, I think he’d be number two pound-for-pound after Terence Crawford. I think it’s that big of a fight.

“This is a tough one to pick. If Canelo wins by knockout, I think it’s under eight rounds. Late rounds is where Charlo could actually stop Canelo. If it goes the distance, I think Canelo edges a decision.”

