Fight Night Program – Week of Sept. 1-6

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, September 1 – Bolton Whites Hotel, Bolton, England

Lyndon Arthur vs. Braian Suarez – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

Argentina’s Suarez was supposed to take on Arthur back in March in Bolton, and made it all the way to the weigh-in when a diagnosis of sinusitis came in at the last minute and forced him to scratch his plans. He came in a little over half a pound above the divisional limit for the light heavyweight division, but the fight will go on nonetheless.

Also on this card:

Samuel Antwi vs. Mason Cartwright – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Codie Smith vs. Eliecer Quezada – featherweight – 8 rounds

Ben Marksby vs. Jordan Ellison – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Ashley Marron vs. Petar Aleksandrov – junior middleweight – 4 rounds

Friday, September 1 – Graakjaer Arena, Holstebro, Denmark

Dina Thorslund vs. Yuliahn Luna – women’s bantamweight – 10 rounds

The lower weight divisions is where the best boxing can be found. And it is also true for women’s boxing. This dream matchup will produce the inaugural Ring magazine bantamweight champion, and a truly deserving one she will be. Don’t miss it if you can.

Also on this card:

Hebert Conceicao Sousa vs. Robert Talarek – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Jacob Bank vs. Almir Skrijelj – super middleweights – 8 rounds

Payman Akbari vs. Pietro Caputo – lightweight – 6 rounds

Steven Cairns vs. Marian Wesolowski – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Friday, September 1 – Metro City, Northbridge, Australia

Jordan Laruccia vs. Fano Kori – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Kazeem Soyoye vs. Rivo Kundimang – lightweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, September 2 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. – middleweight – 12 rounds

Smith scored the mild upset in the first fight, and the bad blood has been growing between these two in what is already shaping up as a grudge match with trilogy potential. Should be fun to watch how it develops.

Also on this card:

Mark Heffron vs. Jack Cullen – super middleweight – 12 rounds

Adam Azim vs. Aram Faniian – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Frazer Clarke vs. Dave Allen – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Mikaela Mayer vs. Silvia Bortot – women’s junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Florian Marku vs. Dylan Moran – welterweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, September 2- Coliseo Mario Morales, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Juan Zayas vs. Eric Pabon – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Stephanie Pineiro vs. Miranda Barber – women’s junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Samuel Figueroa vs. Carlos Garcia – middleweight – 8 rounds

Edgardo Rolon vs. Alfredo Cruz – featherweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Saturday, September 2 – Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park, South Africa

Ricardo Malajika vs. Kevin Muñoz – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds

Shervantaigh Koopman vs. Brandon Thysse – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Roarke Knapp vs. Przemyslaw Zysk – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Wednesday, September 6 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Radivoje Kalajdzic vs. Mickey Ellison – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

‘Hot Rod’ Kalajdzic, a former world title challenger born in Belgrade, returns to action against England’s Mickey Ellison in the light heavyweight division as he tries to regain his best form and challenge for a belt down the road.

Also on this card:

William Foster III vs. Misael Lopez – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Jonas Sultan vs. Frank Gonzalez – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Dominic Valle vs. Damian Alcala – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBoxTV

