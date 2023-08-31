Naoya Inoue receives WBC, WBO 122-pound belts, looks to undisputed clash vs. Marlon Tapales

Naoya Inoue and his father/trainer Shingo pose with their latest sanctioning body titles. Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Naoya Inoue received the WBC and WBO 122-pound titles he earned with his sensational eighth-round stoppage of Stephen Fulton on July 25 during a media ceremony in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.

The press conference took place prior to an Ohashi Promotions boxing event featuring Inoue’s cousin Koki, a junior welterweight standout, and national featherweight champ Keisuke Matsumoto.

“I truly appreciate your people’s warm support,” said Inoue (25-0, 20 KOs), The Ring’s No. 1-rated junior featherweight and No. 2 in the magazine’s pound-for-pound rankings.

“I’m fully satisfied with the situation around me as I hear the negotiation of the unification bout with (my) WBA/IBF counterpart Marlon Tapales — with all the four belts on the line — is coming to an end soon.”

Should the showdown with Tapales, The Ring’s No. 2-rated junior featherweight, take place this year (as planned), Inoue will have the opportunity to win a second Ring Magazine title in a second weight class and become a two-division undisputed champion (within 12 months of becoming undisputed at bantamweight).

Inoue’s father/trainer Shingo also received the WBC’s special belt recognizing outstanding coaches.

