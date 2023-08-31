Heavyweight up-and-comer Brandon Moore signs with Top Rank

From Brandon Moore's X account (@oj_bam)

Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Brandon Moore has signed a multi-year promotional deal with Top Rank, it was announced on Wednesday.

“Brandon Moore has all the physical tools to develop into a top heavyweight,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “The heavyweight division is loaded with talent, and I believe Brandon will be squarely in the world title mix before long.”







Manager Ryan Rickey agrees.

“I feel like the heavyweight division is ready for some fresh faces, and Top Rank is the biggest and best promotional platform for Brandon to showcase his talents,” said Rickey. “We look forward to a long-term working relationship.”

Moore (12-0, 8 knockouts) was an amateur standout who made his pro debut in February 2020. Moore returned from a nearly 15-month layoff on June 24, knocking out Elijah McCall in the second round. McCall is the son of former WBC world heavyweight titleholder Oliver McCall.

The 29-year-old has gained experience and sharpened his skill set having sparred against the likes of WBC world heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury, former WBC world heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder, heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz, and Olympic Bronze medalist Frazer Clarke of England.

Moore also comes from an athletic background. He was a basketball player at Southeastern University and was named The Sun Conference Freshmen of the Year in 2013. His younger brother, Shaq Moore, currently plays for Major League Soccer’s Nashville SC and is a member of the United States Men’s national soccer team.

After a successful return to the ring earlier this year, and overcoming a few setbacks, Moore believes the best is yet to come.

“I’m extremely blessed to have signed with Top Rank,” said Moore, who resides in Lakeland, Florida. “My career has been a roller coaster ride. I wasn’t an Olympian coming out of the amateurs. I had to put in the work to get to where I am. After almost four years in the pro game, I am finally seeing the fruits of my labor. I can’t wait to make my Top Rank debut and show the fans what I’m all about.”

It was also announced Moore will make his Top Rank debut later this year.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

