Miguel Berchelt returns with Ayala-Alvarado in co-feature in Mexico on Oct. 14

Miguel Berchelt. Photo by HoganPhotos / Golden Boy Promotions

Former WBC junior lightweight titlist Miguel Berchelt will snap a 17-month hiatus from boxing to return against an as yet-unknown opponent in his hometown of Merida, Mexico, on October 14.

In the co-feature, Ring-rated flyweights Angel Ayala Lardizabal and Felix Alvarado collide in an exciting looking IBF title eliminator.

It will mark the first time Berchelt has fought since he lost on his lightweight debut against Jeremiah Nakathila (TKO 6) in March 2022. After a period of sole-searching the 31-year-old has decided to return and will compete at 135-pounds.

Berchelt (38-3, 34 knockouts) won his first 21 fights before shockingly getting stopped in one round. To his credit, he rebounded strongly and showed no ill-effects of the loss to claim the WBC 130-pound title, stopping Francisco Vargas (KO 11) in January 2017. He tallied six defenses, notably besting former titleholder Takashi Miura (UD 12), Miguel Roman (TKO 9), Vargas (RTD 6) and Jason Sosa (KO 4).

The power-punching Mexican lost his title when he was brutally knocked out by Oscar Valdez (KO 10) and then after moving up to 135-pounds looked a shadow of his former self getting stopped by Jeremiah Nakathila (TKO 6) in March 2022.

Previously Alvarado had been called upon to face countryman Cristofer Rosales and his promoter M&R Promotions won the purse bid, of just $2,500. Unsurprisingly the fight didn’t happen and ultimately the Nicaraguan will travel to Mexico to face one of the bright young fighters in the division for the right to become the mandatory challenger to the winner of the December unification between IBF titlist Sunny Edwards and WBO ruler Jesse Rodriguez.

Ayala (16-0, 7 KOs), rated at No. 5 by The Ring at f flyweight, burst onto the world scene when he scored a hugely impressive win over former titleholder Cristofer Rosales (UD 12).

The still largely unknown fighter has since become the first man to stop 32-fight veteran Miguel Angel Herrera (TKO 1). The 23-year-old has since stayed busy while waiting for a bigger opportunity to come his way.

Alvarado (39-3, 34 KOs), rated at No. 8 by The Ring at flyweight, lost world title attempts to Kazuto Ioka (UD 12) and Juan Carlos Raveco (UD 12) early in his career. “El Gemelo” rebounded with 15 wins to secure a shot at the vacant IBF 108-pound belt. He stopped Randy Petalcorin (TKO 7) in October 2018 and made two successful title defenses.

The aggressive 34-year-old vacated his title to move up in weight, he lost an IBF title fight against Edwards (UD 12) but has since returned to the win column.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

