Oscar Collazo halts Garen Diagen after six, defends WBO 105-pound title

Oscar Collazo celebrates the first defense of his world title with his team. Photo by Julian Herencia / Miguel Cotto Promotions

Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (8-0, 6 KOs) kept his WBO 105-pound title in his homeland, Puerto Rico. Garen “Hellboy” Diagan (10-4, 5 KOs) retired in his corner stool at the conclusion of the sixth round, handing Collazo the technical knockout victory at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan.

“I want to thank God, my team, Miguel Cotto Promotions, Golden Boy, DAZN and all of Puerto Rico for the support to get to this victory,” said Collazo. “I knew he was going to break down eventually. We had the strong jab, the physical, and the mental pressure that got us the victory. Puerto Ricans know how to celebrate, and we will do a lot of it tonight,”

In a spectacular co-main event, Juan Carlos “El Indio” Camacho Jr. (18-1, 7 KOs) defeated Jorge Luis Orozco (17-4-2, 11 KOs) with a jaw-dropping, first-round knockout. Camacho took home the NABF super flyweight title.

Former world champion Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta (24-4, 22 KOs) defeated former world title contender Carlos ‘El Chocorroncito’ Buitrago (37-10-1, 21 KOs) via unanimous decision in a 10-round flyweight fight. The judges scored the bout 99-91, 99-91, 98-92.

Yan Carlos Santana (9-0, 9 KOs) of La Romana, The Dominican Republic stopped Jostin Ortiz (4-1, 3 KOs) of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico at 1:11 in the first round of a scheduled six-round super featherweight fight.

