Fight Night Program – Week of August 25-31

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, August 25 – Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Vladimir Hernandez – middleweight – 8 rounds

Andreas Katzourakis vs. Raphael Igbokwe – middleweight – 8 rounds

Abel Gonzalez vs. Robert Magee – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Luis Acosta vs. Christian Barreto Gonzalez – lightweight – 6 rounds

Czarina McCoy vs. Carisse Brown – women’s lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, August 25 – Centro Olímpico Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Erick Rosa vs. Orlando Pino – junior flyweight – 10 rounds

Franklyn De Paula vs. Jeifry Juan – flyweight – 10 rounds

Alfree Ramirez vs. Wanel Lara – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Carlos Beras vs. Brainer Vasquez Soli – lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Shuan Boxing YouTube

Saturday, August 26 – Stadion Wroclaw, Wroclaw, Poland

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Ring heavyweight champion Usyk has had a lot of social media interaction with other former champs, but that’s as far as he has gone. In the meantime, he will have to deal with a tricky proposition like Dubois, a man who appears to have trained very hard for this opportunity.

Also on this card:

Denys Berinchyk vs. Anthony Yigit – lightweight – 12 rounds

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Dmytro Mytrofanov – middleweight – 12 rounds

Aadam Hamed vs. Vojtech Hrdy – junior middleweight – 4 rounds

Fedir Czerkaszyn vs. Anauel Ngamissengue – middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, August 26 – Hard Rock Hotel, Tulsa, Okla.

Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko – heavyweight – 10 rounds

“Real Big Baby” Anderson is clamoring for an opportunity to put his name in the mix for a title shot, and Rudenko seems like the perfect choice to put those ambitions to the test.

Also on this card:

Efe Ajagba vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Bruce Carrington vs. Angel Antonio Contreras – featherweight – 8 rounds

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale – middleweight – 6 rounds

Abdullah Mason vs. Cesar Villarraga – lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

Saturday, August 26 – Coliseo Roberto Clemente San Juan, Puerto Rico

Oscar Collazo vs. Garen Diagan – strawweight – 12 rounds

The talented Collazo is the fastest Puerto Rican fighter to ever reach championship territory, and he will put his WBO belt on the line in this homecoming bout against a solid opponent.

Also on this card:

Juan Carlos Camacho Jr. vs. Jorge Orozco – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

Angel Acosta vs. Carlos Buitrago, rematch – flyweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, August 26 – Commerce Casino, Commerce, Calif.

Callum Walsh vs. Juan Jose Velasco – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Gor Yeritsyan vs. Rogelio Jun Doliguez – welterweight – 8 rounds

Adan Ochoa vs. Arnold Alejandro – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Daniel Barrera vs. Gilberto Mendoza – flyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: UFC Fight Pass

Saturday, August 26 – Suamlum Night Bazaar, Bangkok, Thailand

Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai vs. Vincent Astrolabio – bantamweight – 12 rounds

Last chance for both of these superb and battle-tested veterans to return to championship contention in this elimination bout. Should be fun for those who can find a way to watch it.

Saturday, August 26 – Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, Texas

Fernando Vargas Jr. vs. Luis Eduardo Florez – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

The son of the homonymous former junior middleweight titlist is slowly becoming a fan favorite, and the preordained KO win that he will probably get in this fight will move him a few inches closer to that goal.

Also on this card:

Amado Vargas vs. Colin Huntington – featherweight – 6 rounds

Angel Rodriguez vs. Nestor Armas – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs. Jonas Castillo – featherweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, August 26 – Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand

Mea Motu vs. Ellen Simwaka – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Lani Daniels vs. Razel Mohammed – women’s heavyweight – 10 rounds

Jerome Pampellone vs. Luvuyo Sizani – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Zain Adams vs. Enrique Magsalin – flyweight – 6 rounds

