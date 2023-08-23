Jim Lampley to co-host PPV.com’s live viewer chat for Canelo-Charlo broadcast

Jim Lampley poses next to his plaque at the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Photo by Alex Menendez

Legendary boxing blow-by-blow announcer Jim Lampley will be joining PPV.COM to co-host the service’s Canelo vs. Charlo live viewer chat on Saturday, September 30. In addition, Lampley—who is well known for his long tenure on “HBO World Championship Boxing”—will provide on-site commentary and reports in Las Vegas throughout fight week to generate original video content for PPV.COM’s website and social media platforms.

“Jim Lampley is the most significant voice in boxing. We want to partner with the best people in the sport, and he’s universally respected and loved,” said Dale Hopkins, President & CEO of iNDEMAND and PPV.COM. “What makes this even more special is that our viewers will be able to directly interact with Jim throughout the entire PPV event via our live chat. We’ll be streaming the official broadcast, of course, with our high-quality stream, and on top of that fans can type their questions and comments to Jim in real time, and he’ll be able to respond immediately. And you never need a subscription to watch anything on PPV.COM.”

Lampley noted, “For me, this is a fun opportunity to see my many friends and colleagues in the boxing world, while adding my two cents’ worth to all the action throughout fight week and on fight night itself. What makes it different is that I’ll get to interact directly with fans via an engaging and respectful forum. I’m impressed by what PPV.COM has been able to do in a relatively short period of time since launching less than two years ago.”

Lampley is a recipient of the Boxing Writers Association of America’s (BWAA) Sam Taub Award for Excellence in Broadcasting Journalism and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in its 2015 class. He served as anchor and commentator for “HBO World Championship Boxing” for 30 years and has covered numerous Olympic Games during his long and distinguished career in sports broadcasting. He is currently an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Lampley will be co-hosting PPV.COM’s Canelo vs. Charlo live chat alongside another esteemed boxing journalist, Lance Pugmire, the recipient of the BWAA’s 2022 Nat Fleischer Award for Excellence in Boxing Journalism. Pugmire, formerly of the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, and USA Today, has been serving as PPV.COM’s senior writer, contributing original articles to the website as well as hosting its chats for a number of boxing events. Pugmire will also be contributing original content to PPV.COM for Canelo vs. Charlo.

Hopkins added, “Having Lance and Jim together on our chat is truly a boxing aficionado’s dream team. The combined amount of expertise and perspective they share is unsurpassed, and we’re frankly honored to be able to make this experience available to our customers on PPV.COM.”

PPV.COM will be live-streaming Canelo vs. Charlo in the U.S. and Canada on Saturday, September 30. The audio feed will be available in both English and Spanish. iNDEMAND, the parent company of PPV.COM, will also be carrying the event through its network of cable and telco operators in the U.S. and Canada via providers including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Optimum, Fios, and others in the U.S.; and Rogers, Bell, Shaw, SaskTel and TELUS in Canada.