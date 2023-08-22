Yordenis Ugas will face Mario Barrios on the Canelo-Charlo undercard on Sept. 30

WBA welterweight titlist Yordenis Ugas. Photo by Sean Michael Ham-TGB Promotions

Looks like the main undercard of the Canelo Alvarez-Jermell Charlo fight on September 30 is complete.

Former WBA welterweight titleholder Yordenis Ugas will face Mario Barrios at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Boxingscene’s Keith Idec first broke the story.

The 12-round bout will take place on the Showtime Championship Boxing Pay-Per-View telecast. A mandatory shot at newly-crowned undisputed and Ring champion Terence Crawford will be on the line.

The clash between Ugas and Barrios will be a crossroads clash between two of the top welterweights in the sport.

According to Idec, the WBC ordered the Ugas-Barrios fight in mid-March, when it was believed that Errol Spence, then the unified world titleholder, would move up to 154 pounds to face former world welterweight titleholder Keith Thurman. Spence would instead fight Crawford on July 29, losing by knockout in the ninth round.

Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs), who is originally from Santiago, Cuba and now resides in Miami, Florida, has not fought since losing by knockout to Spence on April 16 of last year. Ugas would lose the WBA world title to Spence.

The 37-year-old had won the WBA title in his previous fight in August 2021, defeating Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision. Ugas had won his previous four bouts, including against Omat Figueroa and Abel Ramos, since losing by split-decision to then-WBC world titleholder Shawn Porter by unanimous decision in March 2019.

Ugas also has victories over Ray Robinson, Jamal James and Bryant Perrella.

Barrios (27-2, 18 KOs) last fought on February 11 in his hometown of San Antonio, stopping junior welterweight Jovanie Santiago in the eighth round. The win over Santiago took place after back-to-back losses to Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman.

The 28-year-old is now trained by Bob Santos.

The rest of the undercard is solid. Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KOs) of Kissimmee, Florida will square off against unbeaten Jesus Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona in a 10-round bout.

Opening the pay-per-view telecast will be a middleweight bout between Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona against Mexico’s Jose Armando Resendiz.

The Ring was told over the weekend that former WBC world light heavyweight titleholder Oleksandr Gvozdyk (19-1, 15 KOs) will appear on the card in preliminary action.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

