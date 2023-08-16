Alycia Baumgardner tests positive for two banned substances

Alycia Baumgardner poses for a portrait session in Detroit, Michigan on July 12, 2023. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

What began as a rumor between boxing insiders, and later among hardcore fans via social media, was made public on Wednesday when Matchroom Boxing, promoter of Alycia Baumgardner, released a statement via its Twitter/X account confirming that the undisputed junior lightweight champion had tested positive for mesterolone and methenolone acetate metabolites.

“Matchroom can today confirm that Alycia Baumgardner returned an adverse analytical finding as part of a random anti-doping protocol instituted voluntarily for her bout with Christina Linardatou in Detroit on 15 July,” the @MatchroomBoxing post stated.

“Matchroom was first informed of this result on 12 August. The applicable regulatory authorities are also aware and we defer to such bodies for further action and guidance as a full investigation is conducted.”

ℹ️ Official statement on Alycia Baumgardner pic.twitter.com/j7WAxZyZRi



— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 16, 2023

Baumgardner, who released her own statement via her Twitter/X account on Wednesday, believes any and all investigations will absolve her of wrongdoing, noting that mesterolone and methenolone acetate are “two substances I’ve never heard of or used in any way,” and adding that she passed anti-doping tests before and after her bout with Linardatou.

“The sample provided immediately after my fight on July 15, 2023 tested clean and negative for all banned substances, as did my sample on June 16, 2023, which makes the July 12 result essentially impossible.”

I’m not overthinking this situation. I know me, and stand ten toes down! Know that!! 💣💣 #andstill pic.twitter.com/hdaZyfQQTK — Alycia Baumgardner (@alyciambaum) August 16, 2023

GET THE LATEST ISSUE AT THE RING SHOP (CLICK HERE)