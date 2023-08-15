Moussa Gholam takes on Matias Rueda in Rising Stars Arabia debut card

Over the past couple of years we’ve seen the emergence of the United Arab Emirates and Middle East in boxing on the world stage. The region has hosted several big fights including Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz 2, Oleksandr Usyk-Joshua 2, Dmitry Bivol-Gilberto Ramirez and is set to do so again when Tyson Fury meets Francis Ngannou on October 28.

However, what the region is looking to do is supplement the big events with some home grown talent.

Rising Stars Arabia (RSA), the first fighting series of its kind in the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is set to host its inaugural event at the Mubadala Arena, Abu Dhabi on September 9.

The promoter will be AAM Seddiqi Sports and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

In the main event, Morocco’s world-rated Moussa Gholam (20-1, 12 knockouts) faces former world title challenger Matias Rueda (37-2, 32 KOs) of Argentina in a 10-round junior lightweight contest.

In the co-main event UAE prospect Sultan Al Nuaimi (9-0-0, 6 KOs) will face Tanzanian import Jemsi Kibazange (18-6-3, 5 KOs) over 10-rounds at junior bantamweight.

At lightweight, Jordan’s Bader Samreen (8-0, 7 KOs) will meet Mexico’s Jose Paez (16-2-2, 12 KOs) over 8-rounds.

Another Jordanian boxer, Bishara Sabbar (6-0, 4 KOs) takes on India’s Mohd Azahar (8-5-1, 7 KOs) in an 8-round junior lightweight contest.

Also tabbed to appear are two Egyptian Olympians, cruiserweight Youssef Karrar (1-0) and welterweight Marwan Mohamad Madboly (2-0, 1 KO). Additional bouts will include fighters from Iran, Bahrain and Morocco.

“Seddiqi Sports has pioneered the sport in the region, and we recently celebrated our 10-year anniversary of opening Round 10 boxing club in the UAE,” said AAM Seddiqi Sports Founder Ahmed A. Seddiqi. “It’s time to show the world that in addition to hosting major events in the region, we also have homegrown talents that can perform at the highest level of boxing and become superstars of the sport.

“We are proud to host this monumental boxing event in Abu Dhabi and would like to thank DCT Abu Dhabi for believing in us and putting its trust in the RSA platform.”

