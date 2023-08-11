Emmanuel Rodriguez-Melvin Lopez weigh-in results
Former IBF 118-pound titleholder Emmanuel Rodriguez (The Ring’s No. 3-rated bantamweight) looks to regain his old belt (which is vacant) against once-beaten up-and-comer Melvin Lopez on Saturday, August 12, live on Showtime from The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The weigh-in took place on Friday.
IBF Bantamweight World Championship – 12 Rounds
Emmanuel Rodriguez – 118 lbs.
Melvin Lopez – 117 lbs.
Referee: David Braslow; Judges: Walessa Roldán (N.Y.), Robin Taylor (N.Y.), Paul Wallace (Md.)
Super Lightweight Bout – 10 Rounds
Gary Antuanne Russell – 138.4 lbs.
Kent Cruz – 142 lbs.*
Note: Cruz was two pounds over the contracted weight of 140 pounds. The fight will proceed as scheduled.
Referee: Bill Clancy; Judges: Brent Bowell (Md.), Eric Irizarry (Md.), Sharon Sands (Calif.)
Welterweight Bout – 10 Rounds
Travon Marshall – 146.8 lbs.
Gabriel Maestre – 146.6 lbs.
Referee: Sharon Sands; Judges: David Braslow (Md.), Bill Clancy (N.C.), Paul Wallace (Md.)
