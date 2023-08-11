Saturday, August 12, 2023  |
News

Emmanuel Rodriguez-Melvin Lopez weigh-in results

Emmanuel Rodriguez (L) ad Melvin Lopez engage in their weigh-in staredown. Photo by Amanda Wescott / SHOWTIME
Fighters Network
11
Aug
by Ring TV | 

Former IBF 118-pound titleholder Emmanuel Rodriguez (The Ring’s No. 3-rated bantamweight) looks to regain his old belt (which is vacant) against once-beaten up-and-comer Melvin Lopez on Saturday, August 12, live on Showtime from The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The weigh-in took place on Friday.

IBF Bantamweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Emmanuel Rodriguez – 118 lbs.

Melvin Lopez – 117 lbs.



Referee: David Braslow; Judges: Walessa Roldán (N.Y.), Robin Taylor (N.Y.), Paul Wallace (Md.)

Rodriguez and Lopez make the 118-pound bantamweight division limit. Photo by Amanda Wescott / SHOWTIME

Super Lightweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Gary Antuanne Russell – 138.4 lbs.

Kent Cruz – 142 lbs.*

Note: Cruz was two pounds over the contracted weight of 140 pounds. The fight will proceed as scheduled.

Referee: Bill Clancy; Judges: Brent Bowell (Md.), Eric Irizarry (Md.), Sharon Sands (Calif.)

Russell (L – The Ring’s No. 8-rated junior welterweight) made weight; Cruz did not. Photo by Amanda Wescott / SHOWTIME

Welterweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Travon Marshall – 146.8 lbs.

Gabriel Maestre – 146.6 lbs.

Referee: Sharon Sands; Judges: David Braslow (Md.), Bill Clancy (N.C.), Paul Wallace (Md.)

Top-prospect Marshall (L) and former Venezuelan amateur standout Maestre weighed in under the welterweight limit. Photo by Amanda Wescott / SHOWTIME

