Canelo-Charlo lands at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez poses with his team and his many 168-pound world titles after weighing in for his May 6th fight against John Ryder in Guadalajara, Mexico. Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Mexican superstar Canelo Álvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight world titles against undisputed junior middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, it was announced by the Premier Boxing Champions on Wednesday.

The super middleweight showdown headlines a SHOWTIME PPV event (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) on Saturday, September 30.

Canelo, who’s amassed one of the best resumes of his generation at only 33-years-old, will make the third consecutive defense of his Ring Magazine, WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super middleweight world titles against the junior middleweight king Charlo in the first matchup of the four-belt era pitting two reigning undisputed champions against each other. With a win, Charlo would add his name alongside legendary champions such as Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Roy Jones Jr. by successfully jumping two weight classes to win a world title.

“Canelo Álvarez and Jermell Charlo are fighters who dare to be great every time they enter the ring and have shown that once again by going headfirst into this dream matchup between the two best fighters in their divisions,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Canelo is already a surefire Hall of Famer but continues to seek the biggest and best fights for his devoted fans. Charlo has also established himself as one of the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighters and would leave no doubt about his place in boxing’s hierarchy with a win on September 30. This is a night you won’t want to miss on SHOWTIME PPV and at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.”

“We are very excited about this historic matchup under the PBC banner,” said Eddy Reynoso, Canelo’s manager and trainer. “Our team is very focused on this fight and we have decided to hold a high-altitude training camp to prepare. We have a great champion in Charlo in front of us and this will be an exciting fight because of the styles both fighters bring to the ring.”

“Canelo vs. Charlo is a legitimate mega-fight and yet another testament that SHOWTIME® continues to deliver the biggest and best matchups in the sport.” said Stephen Espinoza, President, SHOWTIME SPORTS®. “In a banner year that has already featured some of the most anticipated fights in recent memory, Canelo vs. Charlo stands out as a historically unique showdown between two undisputed champions. September 30 will be another can’t-miss event for boxing fans around the world.”

Having captured world titles at 154, 160, 168 and 175-pounds, Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) will enter the ring for yet another super fight as he looks to become the first man during the four-belt era to defend all four titles successfully three consecutive times. The fighting pride of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Canelo became undisputed at super middleweight in November 2021 by taking the IBF belt from then unbeaten Caleb Plant via an 11th-round TKO headlining a SHOWTIME PPV. After dropping a light heavyweight title fight against Dmitriy Bivol in May 2022, Canelo rebounded to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in their September 2022 trilogy fight before most recently defeating John Ryder in May.

Under the guidance of his renowned coach Reynoso, Canelo has triumphed over a long list of elite fighters since turning pro at just 15-years-old in 2005, including Golovkin twice, plus Shane Mosley, Erislandy Lara, Miguel Cotto and Sergey Kovalev to name a few. Outside of the Bivol fight, Canelo’s only other defeat came against undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather in September 2013.

“I’m very happy that we got to make a fight of this magnitude between two undisputed champions,” said Canelo. “Jermell Charlo has also faced the best in his division, and I’m glad that the fans are going to enjoy a world class fight between us on September 30.”

Houston’s Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) unified the junior middleweight titles in emphatic fashion his last time out, knocking out Brian Castaño in round 10 of their May 2022 rematch, after they fought to a draw in a July 2021 slugfest. The 33-year-old became a unified champion in September 2020, dropping Jeison Rosario three times on his way to an eighth-round knockout that earned him the vacant Ring Magazine belt and the WBA and IBF titles. Before that fight, Charlo had avenged the only loss of his career as he reclaimed his WBC belt via an 11th-round knockout of Tony Harrison in one of 2019’s best fights.

Charlo is trained by 2022 BWAA “Trainer of the Year” Derrick James in Dallas and won his first world title in his debut fight with James by scoring an eighth-round knockout of John Jackson in 2016. He followed up that victory with three successful defenses, knocking out Erickson Lubin and Charles Hatley, and winning a decision over former world champion Austin Trout. Charlo and his twin brother and two-division champion Jermall, who fight under their Lions Only banner, made history in 2016, becoming the first twins in boxing history to simultaneously hold world championships in the same weight class.

“I’m really excited to make history once again on September 30,” said Charlo. “This is the biggest fight in boxing and I’m coming to leave it all in the ring like I do every time. I manifested this fight into existence and earned it with everything I’ve done in this sport so far. Canelo is a great fighter, but he’s gonna see what Lions Only is all about. When the fight’s over, people are gonna have to recognize that I’m the best fighter in the sport.”

