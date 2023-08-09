Raymond Muratalla injured in training, forced to withdraw from fight against Diego Torres

Raymond Muratalla on the scale during the weigh in ahead of his lightweight fight with Miguel Contreras at Palms Casino Resort on November 11, 2022 in Las Vegas. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla suffered a training injury and has been forced to withdraw from his ESPN-televised co-feature this Saturday, Aug. 12, against fellow unbeaten Diego Torres at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The 10-round junior welterweight tilt between rising contender Lindolfo Delgado and Jair Valtierra is the new co-feature and will be televised directly before the WBO junior lightweight world title showdown between reigning champion Emanuel Navarrete and former two-weight world champion Oscar Valdez.

Navarrete-Valdez, Delgado-Valtierra, and the heavyweight showdown between Richard Torrez Jr. and Willie Jake Jr. will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Delgado (17-0, 13, KOs) represented Mexico at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won his first 11 bouts by stoppage. He made his Top Rank debut in June 2021 and outlasted then-unbeaten puncher Omar Aguilar by decision last August in a 2022 Fight of the Year contender. Delgado fought at Desert Diamond Arena in February, knocking down veteran Clarence Booth en route to a one-sided decision victory. Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs), from Leon, Mexico, lost an eight-round decision to Muratalla last July. He returned in February against the unbeaten Nestor Bravo, and the bout was ruled a no contest in the fourth round after a head clash opened a cut near Bravo’s right eye.

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.