Raymond Muratalla injured in training, forced to withdraw from fight against Diego Torres
Lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla suffered a training injury and has been forced to withdraw from his ESPN-televised co-feature this Saturday, Aug. 12, against fellow unbeaten Diego Torres at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
The 10-round junior welterweight tilt between rising contender Lindolfo Delgado and Jair Valtierra is the new co-feature and will be televised directly before the WBO junior lightweight world title showdown between reigning champion Emanuel Navarrete and former two-weight world champion Oscar Valdez.
Navarrete-Valdez, Delgado-Valtierra, and the heavyweight showdown between Richard Torrez Jr. and Willie Jake Jr. will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
Delgado (17-0, 13, KOs) represented Mexico at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won his first 11 bouts by stoppage. He made his Top Rank debut in June 2021 and outlasted then-unbeaten puncher Omar Aguilar by decision last August in a 2022 Fight of the Year contender. Delgado fought at Desert Diamond Arena in February, knocking down veteran Clarence Booth en route to a one-sided decision victory. Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs), from Leon, Mexico, lost an eight-round decision to Muratalla last July. He returned in February against the unbeaten Nestor Bravo, and the bout was ruled a no contest in the fourth round after a head clash opened a cut near Bravo’s right eye.
A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.