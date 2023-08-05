Kameda Promotions wins Pradabsri-Shigeoka WBC minimumweight purse bid

Panya Pradabsri (Petchmanee CP Freshmart) poses in the ring after stopping Norihito Tanaka.

The purse bid for the WBC 105-pound title bout between mandatory challenger Yudai Shigeoka and WBC minimumweight beltholder Panya Pradabsri (AKA Petchmanee CP Freshmart) was held by the WBC on Saturday with Kameda Promotions, who manage and promote Yudai Shigeoka, outbidding Petchyindee, the management of Pradabsri.

October 7 has been announced as the date for Pradabsri-Shigeoka. The fight is slated to take place in Tokyo, Japan, and looks to be on the undercard of the rematch between Daniel Valladares and Ginjiro Shigeoka who is the brother of Yudai.

Originally, the two were supposed to have faced each other in April but unforeseen circumstances saw Pradabsri falling ill a few weeks before their clash. Shigeoka still went on to fight in April with Wilfredo Mendez (18-2) taking Pradabsri’s place. Shigeoka knocked Mendez out in the seventh round, capturing the WBC minimumweight interim title. The southpaw, who resides in Tokyo, Japan, is a rising star who has fought some solid opponents, such as Lito Dante, Cris Ganoza, and Tubas Koura. Shigeoka will be challenging for a world title in his eighth pro fight.

This will be Pradabsri’s sixth title defence since upsetting former WBC minimumweight king Wanheng Meenayothin in 2020. The Thai champion last fought Japanese challenger Norihito Tanaka in a rematch in July this year in Rayong province, Thailand, dominating the challenger before Tanaka’s corner threw in the towel in the eighth round. This was Pradabsri’s first stoppage in his last five title defenses and he looked good and in control of the fight.

“I am excited to fight in Japan,” Pradabsri told The Ring frim his Pathum Thani Gym. “I believe my preparation will be good and I will certainly be ready. I know I will encounter a younger and tough opponent but I have more experience over Yudai.”

Twenty-five year-old Shigeoka, is seven years younger than Pradabsri, The Ring’s No. 2-rated strawweight. Yudai, The Ring’s No. 6-rated strawweight behind his No. 5-rated brother, has an impressive resume considering his short professional career. The southpaw ended his amateur career with a record of 82-10 before making his professional debut in 2019.

This is a good match-up for both fighters and a good test for Shigeoka who has fantastic skills, power as well as youth on his side.

Pradrisri’s trainer, former WBC flyweight champion Chatchai Sasakul said: “We still have lots of time before the fight and already Petchmanee looks stronger. I believe this will be a fun fight for boxing fans.”

