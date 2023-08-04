William Zepeda-Mercito Gesta crossroads bout set for September 16

Mexican lightweight contender William Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) will defend take on veteran Mercito Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs), of Mandaue City, Philippines, in a 12-round fight on September 16, it was announced by Golden Boy Promotions on Thursday. The bout will headline a DAZN-broadcast card live from the Commerce Casino on Mexican Independence Day.

Zepeda was last seen headlining on April 29 in a spectacular second-round knockout of Jaime Arboleda. The two have defeated a common foe – Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. – as Gesta is returning after a major career win against the former 130-pound titleholder last March.

“I am very excited to be back in the ring in September, especially on such an important date for my country and for Mexican boxing,” Zepeda, The Ring’s No. 7-rated lightweight, stated in a press release. “I know it will be another great fight for the Mexico vs. Philippines rivalry.”

Stated Gesta: “On September 16th, I can’t wait to get back in the ring against a tough fighter in William Zepeda. William is a rising star in our sport, and I’m honored to share the ring with him. The Mexico vs. Philippines rivalry will be action packed every round. To all my ‘No Mercy’ and boxing fans in the Philippines and around the world, don’t miss out on this great event. See you soon!”

Stated Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya: “Mexican Independence Day weekend and boxing go hand-in-hand, and we’re excited to bring fans a show September 16. Zepeda is a relentless fighting machine who will be looking to showcase his skills on the biggest weekend in boxing. But Mercito Gesta is coming off the best victory of his career over a former world champion and is hungry for more. There will be fireworks between these two warriors.”

In the co-main event, Vancouver featherweight up-and-comer Victor Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) will take on Mexico City’s Edwin Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round fight. Morales was last seen pulling off the upset of his career against former contender Diego De La Hoya last April 29 in a sensational knockout that catapulted him in the rankings.