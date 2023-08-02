Terri Harper-Cecilia Braekhus clash rescheduled for Wood-Warrington undercard on Oct. 7

Dubln, Ireland - May 19: Terri Harper and Cecilia Braekhus Weigh In ahead of their ultimately postponed fight in Dublin. 19 May 2023 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing

Terri Harper will clash with former world pound-for-pound No.1 Cecilia Braekhus for the WBA and WBO junior middleweight belts on the undercard of Leigh Wood’s WBA featherweight title defense against Josh Warrington at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday October 7, live worldwide on DAZN.

The pair were originally slated to square off for Harper’s WBA crown on the historic Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron show at the 3Arena in Dublin earlier this year, but Braekhus was forced to withdraw from their fight on the morning of the event due to an illness.

Harper (13-1-1 6 KOs) is a former WBC junior lightweight champion who won the WBA 154lbs title by widely outpointing Scotland’s Hannah Rankin at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in September last year – her first fight up at junior middleweight.

Norway’s Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs), a former undisputed ruler at 147lbs, is attempting to become a two-division champion.The ‘First Lady’, a modern pioneer of women’s boxing, held the WBC and WBA welterweight belts from 2009 to 2020, also picking up the WBO title in 2010 and the IBF trinket in 2014.

Braekhus lost the titles by majority decision to Jessica McCaskill in August 2020 in Downtown Tulsa, USA and lost again to ‘CasKILLA’ in a rematch at the American Airlines Center in Dallas in March 2021. McCaskill is the only fighter to have beaten Braekhus as a professional.

“The fight went down really well with the fans the first time and it would’ve been a shame for it to have never happened,” said Harper. “I’m excited and grateful to everyone for making it happen again and it’ll be even more special this time with the opportunity of unifying the division.

“When the fight fell through last time I sulked for the weekend but thanks to Matchroom and Eddie I was back in the gym the following Monday ready for another fight week. Looking back this experience has made me a stronger fighter with even more experience now gained.

“Cecilia is an icon of the sport and has already done everything I want to achieve. That’s why me and my team were so keen to pursue this fight. I see this fight as a passing of the baton and another stepping stone towards my ultimate goal of becoming undisputed at the weight.

“It feels good to be back in front of my home crowd. From the beginning of my career I’ve had a great following and come fight night I’ll have thousands in there showing their support. Last time out in Sheffield didn’t go the way I planned but I’m excited to back to winning ways on home soil.

“I won my first World Title at Sheffield Arena and then lost them there, now it’s time to become unified World Champion at that same arena. It’s a huge night of boxing with a massive domestic fight headlining, I’m very lucky to be chief support and I will make sure I put on a good show. Not to jinx it but every time I’ve fought on Leigh’s undercard we’ve both had the desired outcome.”

“I’m delighted to announce the chief support bout for what will a monster night of World Title action on Saturday October 7,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Two-weight World Champion Terri Harper gets the biggest fight of her life as she makes the first defence of her WBA Super-Welterweight World Title against former pound-for-pound No.1 and undisputed Welterweight ruler Cecilia Braekus, with the vacant WBO crown now also on the line.

“We were all gutted for Terri after Cecilia was forced to withdraw from their original fight on the historic Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron card in Dublin earlier this year due to illness, but now ‘Belter’ will be backed by thousands of her own supporters as she goes for the biggest win of her career. Roll on October 7 live worldwide on DAZN!”

A press release by Matchroom Boxing was used in this article.