Gor Yeritsyan inks promotional deal with Tom Loeffler’s 360 Boxing Promotions

Gor Yeritsyan (left) vs. Mahonri Montes. Photo credit: Tom Hogan/Hoganphotos/Ring City

Tom Loeffler has added another fighter to his stable.

Unbeaten welterweight Gor Yeritsyan has signed a multi-year promotional contract with 360 Boxing Promotions, it was announced Monday.

Yeritsyan will make his 360 Boxing Promotions debut on August 26, as he squares off against Rogelio Jun Doliguez at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California (UFC Fight Pass, 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

“We are excited to sign an outstanding fighter like Gor Yeritsyan,” said Loeffler. “He fits into exactly what we are trying to accomplish with our shows on UFC Fight Pass, an exciting fighter with a large fanbase. The fact that Freddie Roach trains him and speaks so highly of him says all that we needed to know. Exciting times ahead for Gor.”

The 28-year-old Yeritsyan (15-0, 13 knockouts) is trained by Roach at the famed Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, California. After working with Yeritsyan for several months and seeing him spar against top contenders and unbeaten fighters, including Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Elvis Rodriguez, Callum Walsh, and Raul Curiel, Roach believes Yeritsyan is the real deal.

“I’m very happy Gor has found a promotional home with 360 Promotions because he has a fan-friendly style of fighting,” said Roach. “He’s a strong fighter and a good puncher who likes to trade. He is mastering the art of applying constant pressure on his opponent. Best of all, he works hard in the gym and loves to learn. I really enjoy working with Gor.”

Yeritsyan, who is originally from Yerevan, Armenia and now resides in Los Angeles, fought his last fight on a 360 Promotions card at the Commerce Casino on June 9, knocking out gatekeeper Gustavo Vittori in the second round. It was Yeritsyan’s first fight in two and a half years, when he knocked out Mexico’s Mahroni Montes on a Ring City USA card in the parking lot of the Wild Card Gym in December 2020.

Now that his pro career looks back on track, Yeritsyan cannot wait to see what the future holds.

“I am very happy to sign a contract with Tom Loeffler and 360 Promotions,” said Yeritsyan, who was an amateur standout, accumulating a record of 151-30 before turning pro in May 2017. “My expectations are very high. I expect that we will go a long way together.

“I’m ready to fight anyone to get to world title fights. I train at Wild Card Boxing Club and my trainer is the legendary Freddie Roach and now I have a great promoter. I hope that together, we will reach great heights.”

Doliguez (25-4-2, 19 KOs), who resides in Agoncillo in the Philippines, has not fought since July 2019, stopping journeyman Joas Apericio. He has won his last four bouts since losing to Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in February 2017.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

