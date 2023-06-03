Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa set for July 8 in Atlantic City

Now that we know Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will contest the undisputed welterweight title on July 29, the other fights in the division can begin to piece together their next moves.

Today we learned that Jaron Ennis will put his IBF Interim welterweight title against Roiman Villa at the Borgata Hotel and Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Showtime on July 8.

Ennis (30-0, 27 knockouts), The Ring’s No. 3 ranked welterweight, learned to box from a young age, in Philadelphia, with his father and brothers. “Boots” has an elite mix of power and speed that has been a nightmare for anyone he’s faced so far.

The brilliant switch-hitter, who may be the next big star in the division, brutally despatched former junior welterweight titleholder Sergey Lipinets (KO 6), Thomas Dulorme (KO 1) and Custio Clayton (KO 2) with ruthless ease and tells you all you need to know.

Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) has been a professional since 2015. The 30-year-old Venezuelan initially turned professional at 135-pounds where he tasted his lone defeat against Marcos Villasana (SD 12).

However, he broke through at 147-pounds by upsetting previously unbeaten Janelson Bocachica (UD 8) and, most recently, by topping Rashidi Ellis (MD 12).

Both men are known for their power and this could be an interesting shootout. You would have to favor Ennis, and strongly, but Villa is on a roll.

