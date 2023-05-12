Guillermo Rigondeaux returns June 9 on Broner-Hutchison card in Miami

Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Guillermo Rigondeaux is breaking a trend of only fighting once a year.

Rigondeaux will return to action on June 9 at the Casino Miami Jai Alai in Rigondeaux’s hometown of Miami, Florida, Warriors Boxing Promotions announced late Wednesday. The fight will precede the main event fight between Adrien Broner and Bill Hutchison.

Both fights will stream live on a pay-per-view platform ($24.99).

An opponent has yet to be finalized for Rigondeaux.

The 42-year-old Rigondeaux (21-3, 14 knockouts) last fought on February 24, winning a one-sided decision over Colombia’s Jesus Martinez. The win over Martinez took place almost a year after Rigondeaux lost a razor-thin unanimous decision to bantamweight contender Vincent Astrolabio. Rigondeaux was knocked down once during the fight, which was the difference in the decision loss and the fight ending up in a unanimous decision draw.

Less than two weeks after the loss to Astrolabio, the southpaw Rigondeaux suffered injuries to his face and eyes in a freak accident after a pressure cooker he was using to cook black beans exploded. Boiling water splashed onto Rigondeaux’s chest, face, and eyes, causing both corneas to be severely burned.

Despite losing over 80 percent of his vision, reportedly where he could only see shadows and sunlight, Rigondeaux slowly regained his vision as corneas can regenerate. In July, Rigondeaux posted a picture of himself on his social media accounts, showing the burns to his face, particularly around both eyes.

“Every night when I close my eyes, this is what I see, sometimes it’s hard to forget,” Rigondeaux stated in the social media post.

The Cuba-born Rigondeaux is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. He would become the world unified junior featherweight titleholder, defeating Nonito Donaire in April 2013.

Rigondeaux also won a world title belt at 118 pounds. He last appeared in a world title bout against then-WBO world bantamweight titleholder John Riel Casimero in August 2021, losing by split-decision.

Also on the Don King Productions card, Ahmed Elbiali (22-1, 18 KOs), who is originally from Cairo, Egypt and now resides in Miami, will face Rodolfo Gomez, Jr. (14-6-3, 10 KOs) of Laredo, Texas in a 10-round light heavyweight bout.

